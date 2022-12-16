Final offer? Forsyth County says it's willing to pay $1.2M for animal-shelter contract

Forsyth County commissioners have told the Forsyth Humane Society that the county board is willing to pay the group $1.2 million annually to run the county animal shelter, but no more than that.

The county’s offer is about $100,000 more than what the commissioners had recently said they would give the Humane Society, but falls $300,000 short of the $1.5 million the Society says it needs from the county to continue running the shelter at the proper level of care for the animals.

Mark Neff, the president and chief executive of the Forsyth Humane Society, is holding meetings with the board of his organization to decide how to respond to the county’s latest offer, but could not say on Thursday what he thinks the outcome will be.

The only public action on the animal shelter by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday was the unanimous approval of a three-month extension of the Humane Society’s contract to run the shelter. The shelter is on Sturmer Park Circle off University Parkway in northern Winston-Salem. The contract extension will cost the county $375,000.

The county is paying the Society $600,000 for its services at the shelter in the current year, but in October the Humane Society said it needed $1.85 million annually, before scaling back its request in the face of county resistance.

After Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Richard Linville told how he came up with the county’s new $1.2 million offer after seeing how far apart the county and the Humane Society were. Linville said he got a consensus among his fellow commissioners for the $1.2 million offer.

“I just decided I was willing to do that, so I went and talked to the board members to see if there was enough votes to do it, and there are more than enough votes to do that,” Linville said, adding that he and commissioners Don Martin and Gloria Whisenhunt delivered the message to Neff. “I hope they (the Humane Society) find a way to get some of the other funds they feel like they need.”

Linville added that from what other commissioners have told him, $1.2 million is the maximum amount the county board is willing to pay the Humane Society. County officials have talked about using the three-month extension to prepare for county operation of the shelter, if it comes to that.

Neff said that in his talks with his own board of directors, expected to take place over the next couple weeks, the Society will be looking at the financial impact to the group should it accept the county’s offer.

“We are also considering how it will impact our community, and how it will impact the homeless pets of Forsyth County as we look to make the determination on whether or not we be able to accept that offer or whether we will be coming back with a counteroffer,” Neff said, as he spoke to a Journal reporter in the foyer of the Forsyth County Government Center.

When Neff told commissioners in early November that his organization needed $1.85 million annually to run the shelter, he said that the Humane Society’s ability to support shelter operations at the proper level had exhausted the group’s reserves.

The Humane Society gave notice that it was exiting its contract as of Jan. 1, but also told county officials that his group wanted to keep running the shelter. Humane Society officials and supporters point to the success the group has had since taking over the shelter in 2018 in raising the “save rate” of animals from less than 40% to almost 80%.

Neff said that one option that is not on the table for his group is cutting back the services the Humane Society performs.

“The programs and the care that we are currently giving animals don’t have any wiggle room in how that’s done, so we would not euthanize more animals in order to save money to meet that budget,” Neff said. “So we would have to look at what fundraising opportunities exist, not only within our community but at a national level.”