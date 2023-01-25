Finalists for Winston-Salem police chief participate in public forum where they discuss their qualifications and plans

The four finalists for Winston-Salem’s next police chief stressed their experience and their plans Wednesday night to reduce local crime, especially gun violence, and to fill the vacancies among sworn officers on the police force.

The finalists are William Penn Jr., Jose "Manny" Gomez, and Wilson S. Weaver II, all assistant chiefs with the Winston-Salem Police Department, and Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.

The candidates discussed the police chief’s job during a public forum at the Salem Lake Marina in the city’s southeastern section. More than 200 people attended.

A panel of five local residents asked the candidates about their qualifications for the job, their plans if they are hired as the police chief and their strategies to reduce crime in Winston-Salem.

Penn and Weaver told the audience that they are Winston-Salem natives, and they are committed to serving the city’s residents and the police department. Gomez, a native of Brownsville, Texas, said he grew up in Winston-Salem.

“I love this agency, and I love our officers,” Gomez said. “I believe I can lead from the front.”

Penn, 48, commands the Investigative Services Bureau and has served as District 1 commander, support services commander and has worked with the foot patrol, vice and narcotics and crime prevention divisions. He has served with the police department for 25 years.

Gomez, 43, leads the Criminal Intelligence Bureau, which houses the special investigations division, the firearms investigation and intelligence division and the Real Time Crime Center.

He is the first Latino assistant chief in the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Gomez joined the Winston-Salem Police Department in 1999. He began as a cadet while a student at Forsyth Technical Community College. Gomez has served in the Field Services Bureau and the Special Operations Division and with the street crimes unit and the SWAT Team.

Weaver, 60, leads the Field Services Bureau. He specializes in the response, mitigation and resolution of high-risk incidents.

Weaver has served as lead instructor for anti-terrorism/homeland defense and in special operations, professional standards and the patrol division. He has been with the department for 38 years.

Booth, 51, has served as chief of police in Danville, Va., since 2018, where he has worked to reduce violent crime.

Booth spent nearly 20 years with the Richmond Police Department, where he worked as both a patrol and undercover officer, and a detective in the vice/narcotics unit.

Booth has also served as chief of police with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in Washington D.C. and was the deputy federal security director for the Charlotte region of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Booth said he has served under six police chiefs during his career as a Richmond police officer.

“I’m one outsider up here,” Booth said as he sat at a table with three other candidates.

Penn said he would meet with local community leaders and residents to look for ways to reduce crime in the city. The community and the police department must address factors that produce crime, such as poverty and a lack of connectivity that some people feel in Winston-Salem, Penn said.

“You build trust through the community,” Penn said.

The police department needs to implement its programs designed to reduce violence, Gomez said. Officers need to arrest alleged shooters and put them in jail, he said.

The city’s police department should help the community tackle problems such as food deserts in eastern Winston-Salem and persistent gun violence, Weaver said.

Someone is shot nearly every day in the city, Weaver said.

Booth praised the police department’s real time crime center and said he would use his experience to help Winston-Salem reduce its violent crimes. Booth said he would start programs “that build people up and not just arrest them.”

After the forum, Penn told a Journal reporter that WSPD’s professional standards division and the State Bureau of Investigation investigated a previous allegation by his ex-wife that he assaulted her in 2019.

The outcomes of those investigations showed that Penn had not violated any department policies or committed any crime regarding that matter, he said. Penn declined to address directly his ex-wife's allegations.

During the forum, the candidates said they would work to hire more officers to fill a shortage of 141 sworn officers. They said the city needs to offer higher salaries and better benefits to potential recruits and current officers to counter offers they will get from police departments across North Carolina.

After the forum, City Manager Lee Garrity said he hopes to hire the next police by early next week.

The successful candidate must demonstrate they have a plan to fill the shortage of sworn officers and have an effective strategy to reduce gun violence in Winston-Salem, Garrity said.