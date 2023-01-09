Finalists for Winston-Salem police chief to answer questions at Jan. 25 public forum. Questions, though, must be submitted in advance.

Winston-Salem residents will get the chance to hear finalists for the job of city police chief field questions about the approach they would take to the job during a Jan. 25 forum.

Between now and then, the city will whittle a shortlist of seven candidates down to three or four finalists. The finalists will be present for the 6 p.m. forum at the Salem Lake Marina on Salem Lake Road.

City official said the finalists won't be taking questions from the audience that day. They will instead answer questions from a citizen panel that will be receiving questions and comments from the general public between now and the time of the forum.

The city will hold a separate and earlier forum on Jan. 19 so that people can ask or submit questions that will be posed to the candidates for the job.

People can also submit their questions and comments online on a city web page.

The Jan. 19 forum starts at 6 p.m. at St. John CME Church at 350 NW Crawford Place. This forum takes place before the city narrows the field to the finalists, so candidates for the job won't be present.

Those who attend the Jan. 19 forum will also get a short presentation on the state of public safety in Winston-Salem.

To submit questions or comments online, visit https://cityofws.org/PoliceChiefComments. But do it before the Jan. 25 forum so that the questions can be compiled and ready for the prospective chiefs to answer.

Catrina Thompson retired on Dec. 31 as the city's police chief, having served as the city's top cop since 2017. Thompson started with the police department in 1994, became lieutenant in 2006, a captain in 2014 and assistant chief in 2016.

In December, a group called the Coalition for Accountability and Transparency of Winston-Salem said that the city should have semi-finalists for the job to meet with residents in all eight city wards for question and answer sessions.

City officials said the eight-meeting format demanded by the citizens' group wasn't practical because of the number of meetings it would force the finalists to attend, but added that the online and in-person submission process should give everyone a chance to put in their questions.

The city is using Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. to conduct the nationwide search for a new chief.