Firefighters: Report confirms racism in the Winston-Salem Fire Department

Since Mayo came on board, the consultants said, the fire department has continued to rack up a good record with minority promotion: The department got its first Black female battalion and division chiefs, its first Black male division chief and other marks of achievement.

Mayo declined comment on the study on Tuesday, saying he was referring media to Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne.

Dequenne said that the purpose of the assessment was not to refute or back the Omnibus assertions, but to get an honest read on the department. In that the consultants succeeded, Dequenne said.

"We are pleased with the results and anxious to get started on the recommendations," he said. "I would say that the input received from the participants indicate that the leadership of our fire department has continued this long tradition of being progressive and proactive with diversity in the workplace."

The report did document comments from both white and Black firefighters that there was racism and racists in the fire department. The assessment also described a culture clash between Black and Hispanic firefighters recruited from urban settings, and white firefighters with a more rural background.