Folwell, Chatterji vie for state treasurer

In the end, Folwell and the CPP failed to crack the resolve of the hospitals, and SHP participants stayed in-network during the 2020 coverage period with the same Blue Options preferred provider organization (PPO) plans.

Folwell took a less adversarial approach to the 2021 version of the CPP whose sign-up period ended Thursday. Individual SHP members in the CPP network would pay a $0 co-pay for a primary care provider and as little as $40 for a visit to an in-network specialist, according to the treasurer's office.

Still, the influential N.C. Healthcare Association opted Sept. 24 to endorse Chatterji.

“We believe he is the candidate that the NCHA and our members can best work with to achieve the highest quality, most accessible and most affordable healthcare for our state and to chart a course to make North Carolina’s healthcare system a model for the nation,” said Steve Lawler, NCHA’s president and chief executive.

Chatterji said it will be "my responsibility to get the best deal for state employees and retirees in terms of prices, but also quality of care."

"As one of the largest payers of health care in the state, we should be able to achieve this goal with all of our health systems across the state, but we need to have the right leader in place."