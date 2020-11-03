Folwell wins reelection

Republican incumbent Dale Folwell’s strength in rural and suburban North Carolina appears to have been enough to win re-election Tuesday over Democratic challenger Ronnie Chatterji.
With 99% of the state's precincts reporting, Folwell led by a 52.5% to 47.2% margin. The total doesn't include some early voting ballots.
As projected, Folwell's strength was in mostly rural counties in southeastern and western parts of the state, while Chatterji led in the state's urban counties.
Folwell said in a statement at 11 p.m. that “we’re on a winning trajectory.”
“These results reflect that voters of all persuasions wanted to keep the best treasurer money can’t buy. There is no Republican or Democrat money. It’s all green.”
“Not all of the 2.7 million voters know me, but I know them. After all, it’s always been their money.
“We have made and saved billions for the forgotten women and men who have too little money to influence, too much money to get help from time to time and spend their time working, paying taxes and praying for a better life,” Folwell said.
Support Local Journalism
Chatterji could not be immediately reached for comment.
There have been expectations among political analysts that the treasurer's race could be among the most competitive of the nine Council of State seats.
Folwell, a Winston-Salem resident, won his first term in 2016 by a 52.7% to 47.3% margin over attorney Dan Blue III.
When it comes to issues, both candidates recognize the importance of healthcare to their races, whether serving the 727,000 members of the State Health Plan or the struggling Democratic effort to expand the state's Medicaid program by a potential 450,000 to 650,000 residents.
The SHP's participants include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.
Folwell waged a controversial campaign in 2018-19 that tried to fully move the SHP network to a government pricing model tied to Medicare rates.
Folwell's promotion of the Clear Pricing Project network came with the warning that the non-participating hospitals and medical providers risked being out-of-network for SHP members. The initiative drew intense debate, including in the state legislature and the opposition of the influential N.C. Healthcare Association.
In the end, Folwell and the CPP failed to crack the resolve of the hospitals, and SHP participants stayed in-network during the 2020 coverage period with the same Blue Options preferred provider organization (PPO) plans.
Folwell took a less adversarial approach to the 2021 version of the CPP whose sign-up period ended Thursday. Individual SHP members in the CPP network would pay a $0 co-pay for a primary care provider and as little as $40 for a visit to an in-network specialist, according to the treasurer's office.
336-727-7376
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.