Folwell wins reelection

Republican incumbent Dale Folwell’s strength in rural and suburban North Carolina appears to have been enough to win re-election Tuesday over Democratic challenger Ronnie Chatterji.

With 99% of the state's precincts reporting, Folwell led by a 52.5% to 47.2% margin. The total doesn't include some early voting ballots.

As projected, Folwell's strength was in mostly rural counties in southeastern and western parts of the state, while Chatterji led in the state's urban counties.

Folwell said in a statement at 11 p.m. that “we’re on a winning trajectory.”

“These results reflect that voters of all persuasions wanted to keep the best treasurer money can’t buy. There is no Republican or Democrat money. It’s all green.”

“Not all of the 2.7 million voters know me, but I know them. After all, it’s always been their money.

“We have made and saved billions for the forgotten women and men who have too little money to influence, too much money to get help from time to time and spend their time working, paying taxes and praying for a better life,” Folwell said.

Chatterji could not be immediately reached for comment.