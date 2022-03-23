Former judge, removed for misconduct, agrees not to run for clerk of court after eligibility challenge in Stokes County

In October 2008, the N.C. Supreme Court told Mark Badgett that he could no longer be the district court judge for Surry and Stokes County and that he could no longer hold another judicial office. But early this month, Badgett filed to run for Stokes County Clerk of Superior Court

And then on Monday, the Stokes County Board of Elections voted to remove Badgett's name from the ballot after a Stokes County attorney filed a challenge and that attorney and Badgett worked out a consent order with an assistant county attorney that Badgett would not run for the office. Without the consent order, the Stokes County Board of Elections would have had to hold an evidentiary hearing where Badgett would be required to prove he was eligible to run for the office.

Jason Perry, the elections director for Stokes County, said the elections board made the decision at a meeting on Monday. Badgett could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mark Badgett had been district court judge for Stokes and Surry County since 2004 and was running for another term when the N.C. Supreme Court issued an order removing him from the bench. The court also censured Badgett, ordered that he not hold any further judicial office in North Carolina and made him ineligible for retirement benefits from his former job, which paid an annual salary of $106,445.

The removal came after Badgett presided over a hearing on Feb. 24, 2005 where he made racially biased comments against a defendant in a domestic-violence case. He told Floyd Mandez Carreon, "you people always find a way," after Carreon objected to an order to pay his wife $150 a week and to leave his truck and keys with the sheriff's office.

"I don't know how you treat women in Mexico, but here you don't treat them that way," Badgett told Carreon, according to the Supreme Court ruling. Badgett also ordered a deputy to search Carreon. The deputy found $140 in cash, which Badgett ordered to be given to the wife, and a Social Security number, which was given to the wife's attorney.

Badgett told an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation that he never told the deputy to search Carreon's wallet. He also told the SBI agent that Carreon was known to carry a gun and that he suspected Carreon was a gang member based on his appearance. At another point in the interview, Badgett said he wanted the deputy to get Carreon's wallet so he can determine Carreon's true identity.

The state Supreme Court said Badgett's statements were "inconsistent, false and misleading." The ruling also said that Badgett created a hostile work environment for members of the district attorney's staff and that Badgett was "habitually rude and condescending to those appearing before him in the courtroom."

This was not the first time Badgett had gotten in trouble for judicial misconduct. In March 2008, the state Supreme Court censured Badgett and suspended him for 60 days based on misconduct related to failing to disclose a business relationship with Winston-Salem lawyer Clarke Dummit, who appeared before Badgett many times.

In 2010, Badgett was disbarred. Badgett unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Stokes County Board of Commissioners.

Roger Marion, who has a law firm in King, filed a candidate challenge on March 17 and an amended challenge on March 18, saying that the 2008 order from the N.C. Supreme Court prohibited Badgett from running for a judicial office. He argued that based on the state Supreme Court order and North Carolina's Constitution, the clerk of superior court is a judicial office. That makes, Marion argued, Badgett ineligible as a candidate.

On Monday, Marion, Badgett and Assistant County Attorney Jennifer Oakley Michaud met and agreed to a consent order that Badgett not run for clerk of superior court.

"Mr. Badgett disagrees with the assertion of non-candidacy but stipulates that he will not be a candidate for Clerk of Superior Court in 2022," the consent order said.

Perry said the Stokes County Board of Elections voted to accept the consent order and to remove Badgett's name from the primary election.

Bradley Thomas Lankford and Clarence William Carter III, also Republicans, have filed to run for the office. Democrat Kathy Joy Kiser is also running for the office. Jason Tuttle is the current clerk of superior court and he did not file to run for re-election.

