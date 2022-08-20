Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to participate in speaker forum at Wake Forest University

Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to be the first speaker in Wake Forest University’s Face to Face Speaker Forum for 2022-23.

Bush, 76, who will appear Sept. 14 at Joel Coliseum, will share the stage with Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and author.

Bush and Meacham, 53, will discuss the challenges facing the United States in the 21st century and the power of freedom, the university said.

Bush, a Republican, served from 2001 to 2009 as the country’s 43rd president. Meacham is a historian with the Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital.

The forum began in March 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to stage online events with its inaugural speakers.

On Sept. 14, no mask protocols or proof of vaccination will be required for the event, Wake Forest said. Mask usage will be optional for the attendees.

Ticket information is available on the university’s website.

There will be free admission for Wake Forest students as well as students at Winston-Salem State University, Salem College, Forsyth Technical Community College and the UNC School of the Arts, the university said.

Bush has previously visited Winston-Salem.

In October 2000, then Texas Gov. George W. Bush debated Democratic Vice President Al Gore inside Wait Chapel at Wake Forest.

During the 90-minute event, Bush and Gore disagreed about the role of the United States in solving the world’s problems and the role of government in solving domestic matters.

After he was elected president, Bush visited Winston-Salem on Jan. 30, 2002 to participate in a forum about public safety. Afterward, Bush delivered a speech to about 7,500 people at Joel Coliseum.

In 2018, Meacham spoke at the funerals of Barbara Bush, a former first lady, in Houston, and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C.

Meacham also delivered the keynote speech in May 2017 at the Wake Forest University commencement ceremony to about 1,900 graduates.