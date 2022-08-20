Former President George W. Bush is scheduled to participate in speaker forum at Wake Forest University

Ticket information is available on the university’s website.
There will be free admission for Wake Forest students as well as students at Winston-Salem State University, Salem College, Forsyth Technical Community College and the UNC School of the Arts, the university said.
Bush has previously visited Winston-Salem.
In October 2000, then Texas Gov. George W. Bush debated Democratic Vice President Al Gore inside Wait Chapel at Wake Forest.
During the 90-minute event, Bush and Gore disagreed about the role of the United States in solving the world’s problems and the role of government in solving domestic matters.
After he was elected president, Bush visited Winston-Salem on Jan. 30, 2002 to participate in a forum about public safety. Afterward, Bush delivered a speech to about 7,500 people at Joel Coliseum.
In 2018, Meacham spoke at the funerals of Barbara Bush, a former first lady, in Houston, and her husband, former President George H.W. Bush in Washington, D.C.
Meacham also delivered the keynote speech in May 2017 at the Wake Forest University commencement ceremony to about 1,900 graduates.
BARACK OBAMA
President Barack Obama shakes hands with the crowd after his American Jobs Act bus tour stop speech at the gymnasium of West Wilkes High School in Millers Creek, N.C.
President George W. Bush was photographed with Sandy Olivey, left, and her daughter Andrea Williams after he spoke at the Deere-Hitachi plant in December 2005. His father visited the area in 1982 and 1984.
October 1961 -- In a speech at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, President John F. Kennedy said it was time to face the issues of the words "as they are, not as we would like them to be."
12/06/10 -- President Barack Obama waves and Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) adjusts his tie as they emerge from Air Force One at the Greensboro airport, Monday. Obama was making a brief visit to the campus of Forsyth Tech.
Bruce Chapman/Journal
BUSH VISIT
President Bush visited Waldo C. Falkener Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., on Oct. 18, 2006, to talk about the No Child Left Behind program.
Jennifer Rotenizer/Journal
GEORGE BUSH POSES
JASON ARTHURS/JOURNAL
GEORGE W. BUSH
President Bush waives at the crowd before speaking during a fundraiser lunch at the Benton Convention Center in 2012.
Ted Richardson/Journal
HARRY TRUMAN
President Harry S. Truman lifted the first shovelful of dirt at the groundbreaking for the new Wake Forest campus in October 1951.
JEAN CUNNINGHAM/JOURNAL
JOHN KENNEDY
Jim Keith/Journal
OBAMA VISIT
David Rolfe/Journal
Obama Forsyth Tech
President Barack Obama poses with students and faculty at Forsyth Technical Community College during his tour in 2010.
Lisa O'Donnell, Journal file photo
President Bush visit
March 5, 1988 --- Vice President George Bush visits Greensboro.
David Rolfe/Journal
President Bush visit 001
Vice President George Bush with Whitaker Park plant manager Jim Wilson touring R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's Whitaker Park cigarette plant in 1982.
David Rolfe/Journal
President Bush visit 002
Sept. 10 1984 --- Vice President George Bush visiting Wake Forest University.
Allen Aycock/Journal
President Eisenhower visit
President Dwight Eisenhower came here in 1952. The area has a long history of presidential visits, starting with George Washington's stop in Salem in 1791.
JEAN CUNNINGHAM/JOURNAL
President Eisenhower visit 001
9/26/52 --- President Dwight Eisenhower (right) during a visit to Winston-Salem.
Jean Cunningham/Journal
REAGAN HELMS
Spring 1986 -- Republicans (left to right) James Broyhill, Sen. John East (seated), President Ronald Reagan, Sen. Jesse Helms, U.S. Rep. Howard Coble and Gov. James Martin.
David Rolfe/Journal
Ronald Reagan visit
June 4 1986 --- President Ronald Reagan at a rally for Broyhill in Greensboro. From left to right are Mrs. Broyhill, James Broyhill, Sen. John East, President Reagan and Sen. Jesse Helms.
David Rolfe/Journal
U.S. PRESIDENT
1/31/2002 -- President George W. Bush walks a line of local firefighters after his address at Joel Coliseum.
Ted Richardson/Journal
President Ford 01
03/13/76-- President Gerald R. Ford.
Ed Caram/Journal
President Ford
President Gerald R. Ford visits Hanes Mall on March 13, 1976.
Ed Caram/Journal file photo
President Ford 03
03/14/76-- President Gerald R. Ford. at Guilford Courthouse National Park.
Howard Walker/Journal
President Johnson 01
President Lyndon B. Johnson in Raleigh, October 1964.
Journal File Photo
President Johnson 02
Prior to becoming president, Lyndon B. Johnson whistle-stop in Thomasville, Oct. 11, 1960.
Frank Jones/Journal
President Johnson
Prior to becoming president, Lyndon B. Johnson makes a stop in Winston-Salem on Oct. 20, 1960.
Journal File Photo
President Carter
In October 1980, President James E. Carter speaks to Tanglewood crowd at $250-a-person fundraiser.
Cookie Snyder/Journal
President Carter 02
President Jimmy Carter mingled with the crowd during a Tanglewood fundraiser in 1980. Carter made several visits to Winston-Salem.
COOKIE SNYDER/JOURNAL
President Carter 03
03/17/78-- President James E. Carter with Gov. James B. Hunt, Jr. (right) at Wake Forest on March 17, 1978.