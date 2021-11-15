Former Rural Hall Town Manager sued over six-figure severance package. Lawsuit filed on her first day as Graham's city manager.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Garner, the lawsuit said, never got the money because the town's transaction limits would not allow the transfer of the money into Garner's accounts.

Garner did not immediately return an email sent to her work account. It was not clear Monday whether a voice mail had been set up for her office phone.

McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall have previously denied allegations that they improperly negotiated and approved the settlement agreement. They did not respond immediately Monday to an email seeking comment.

No one has disclosed the amount of Garner's severance package, even though state law says that settlement agreements made on behalf of public agencies or public officials are public records. James has said he believes the amount of the severance package should be public but has submitted the settlement agreement under seal and wants a Forsyth County judge to make a decision on whether to make it public.

McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall have not disclosed the amount. McDermon said in an email to the Winston-Salem Journal last week that the agreement was hashed out over a six-week period and that three to four attorneys represented the town's interests. He declined to comment further about the agreement.