Former Rural Hall Town Manager sued over six-figure severance package. Lawsuit filed on her first day as Graham's city manager.

The Town of Rural Hall has filed a lawsuit against its former manager, alleging that she and three former town council members violated state law and town protocols on a six-figure severance package that the council approved for the manager.
The lawsuit was filed the same day that the former town manager, Megan Garner, started her first day as city manager in Graham.
The severance package, or settlement agreement, was approved on a 3-1 vote on Oct. 21, the same day that the three town council members -- John McDermon, Ricky Plunkett and Jesse Stigall -- abruptly resigned. Council Member Susan Gordon dissented.
Garner and Town Attorney D. Barrett Burge also resigned that day. The next day, Garner, who had been Rural Hall's second town manager since 2017, accepted a position as city manager in Graham. Her annual salary as Rural Hall's town manager was $111,514. As city manager in Graham, she will be paid $120,000 a year.
The lawsuit comes two weeks after State Treasure Dale Folwell called on State Auditor Beth Wood to conduct an investigation into the town's finances to clear up allegations that $1.5 million went missing from the town's budget during Garner's tenure. No criminal charges have been filed, and last week, a town audit found that no money was missing.
On the same day the lawsuit was filed, Aaron-Elliott Locksmiths was changing the interior and exterior locks at the Rural Hall Town Hall. The locksmiths said they had worked for the town hall in the past to change out the locks, but it isn't a common occurrence. They weren't sure of the reason behind having the locks changed this time, but assumed it was because of all the keys floating around.
Randy James, the interim town attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the town, said in an email that changing the locks was normal protocol because several town council members and town officials had resigned and had keys to the building.
McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall have said they resigned because of what they called a smear campaign against Garner. They said people have spread what they call unfounded allegations about the $1.5 million. They alleged that the allegations led Garner to resign.
According to the lawsuit, Mayor Tim Flinchum refused to sign the settlement agreement the day before the meeting, and Dora K. Moore, who was town clerk at the time, executed the agreement instead. Moore resigned as town clerk on Oct. 13 and her last day was Oct. 27.
James argues in the complaint that the agreement should be considered invalid because it violates the terms of Garner's employment contract and runs counter to the requirements of state law.
Garner, the lawsuit said, never got the money because the town's transaction limits would not allow the transfer of the money into Garner's accounts.
Garner did not immediately return an email sent to her work account. It was not clear Monday whether a voice mail had been set up for her office phone.
McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall have previously denied allegations that they improperly negotiated and approved the settlement agreement. They did not respond immediately Monday to an email seeking comment.
No one has disclosed the amount of Garner's severance package, even though state law says that settlement agreements made on behalf of public agencies or public officials are public records. James has said he believes the amount of the severance package should be public but has submitted the settlement agreement under seal and wants a Forsyth County judge to make a decision on whether to make it public.
McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall have not disclosed the amount. McDermon said in an email to the Winston-Salem Journal last week that the agreement was hashed out over a six-week period and that three to four attorneys represented the town's interests. He declined to comment further about the agreement.
The lawsuit alleges that Garner applied for the city manager position in Graham this spring. Billy Clayton, who retired as a lieutenant colonel with the N.C. Highway Patrol, was hired by Graham officials to vet finalists for the city manager position, which included Garner, according to James. The lawsuit said one or more of the former council members provided either written or verbal references to Clayton.
Several days before the settlement agreement had been executed, Garner had been offered the position in Graham, the lawsuit said. According to her employment contract, Rural Hall town officials are not obligated to pay Garner severance if she resigns to take a new position.
According to the lawsuit, Garner never submitted a resignation letter and it doesn't appear Garner provided a 90-day notice that she would leave her position. The lawsuit said it's not clear whether Garner provided a 90-day notice to one or more of the council members who resigned.
State law, the lawsuit alleges, also would have required a budget amendment. That was not done, according to the lawsuit.
"Because no appropriation was provided for by the now-resigned Rural Hall council members' majority-closed-session vote to approve a six-figure lump sum settlement with Garner, the "Settlement Agreement" fails," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said Garner "served in a fiduciary capacity to the Town of Rural Hall which required Garner to serve the Town and its citizens by not overreaching and obtaining something of value she would not otherwise be entitled to receive."
The lawsuit also accuses McDermon, Plunkett and Stigall of violating "their oaths of office" and alleges that they "betrayed the citizens of Rural Hall in their effort to transfer a six-figure payment to Garner, an amount to which she was otherwise not entitled."
