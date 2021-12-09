Former Rural Hall town manager violated ethics by dating the town's fire chief, lawsuit alleges

“To counter the allegation of a relationship with Andy Marshall after being questioned by Jason Hill, Garner set about to create a narrative that she Garner had been falsely accused...by Hill and then Rural Hall administrative assistant Misty Meadows,” James said in the lawsuit.

Meadows, who in August criticized the town’s leadership, became interim town clerk last month and has now been hired as the town manager. Her annual salary is $78,995.

The lawsuit alleges that Garner told the former council members that she had been falsely accused. She also wanted Hill to be fired and suggested that Flinchum, Meadows and Gordon should be out of public office. The lawsuit alleges that she told the former council members that she needed to be compensated for “vile and public disrespect.”

Job in Graham

She applied for the job in Graham in the spring of this year, and she got one or more of the former council members to provide references for her, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit also alleges that she drafted the severance package on her computer during work hours and left out a notice about a pre-audit requirement in the final copy. The lawsuit said she misrepresented the agreement to Wade Gilley, the town’s finance director.