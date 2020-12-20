Forsyth approves rezoning of Belews Lake property for housing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There is always a chance that something could potentially fall through, but Stokesdale seems excited to add customers onto the line," King said. "They would be committed to putting in the water lines to make this happen."

One nearby resident, Doc Taylor, operates a ranch for children called the Little Hat Ranch located on Van Hoy Road, which leads to one of the access points for the proposed development. Taylor said traffic would pose a danger for the children and that if the connecting road must be built, it should have speed breakers.

Another Van Hoy Road resident, Nelson Waite, focused on environmental concerns, expressing the fear that water quality in the lake could be affected by septic tanks in the development, or that erosion problems could occur. Waite said the development could increase the workload for fire departments, law enforcement and emergency services.

Greg Garrett, representing developer R.S. Parker Homes LLC, said the project will increase the county tax base by more than $35 million. He said that most nearby property owners "realize that change is inevitable and the plan being proposed should not negatively affect their property values nor make living unsafe."