Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

“County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel, resign today,” Miles said as she concluded her comments to the board.

McDaniel did not respond to the remarks, and said when the meeting ended that she had no comment.

McDaniel, who is one of two county commissioners elected from District A, came to the board in 2018 after she and Fleming El-Amin emerged from the May Democratic primary with their party nominations. The two were unopposed in the general election. McDaniel replaced Everette Witherspoon, who was convicted last year on federal tax-fraud charges and was sentenced to a year in prison.

McDaniel’s current term runs through 2022.

Commissioners took no action on Miles’ demand that the board consider the allegations. County Attorney Gordon Watkins said after the meeting that because the allegations don’t involve county funds, “that would not be something that the board would address.”

Earlier in the day, Miles had sent an email to commissioners outlining the allegations. She wrote that McDaniel had applied for three public grants from a group called Blueprint NC on behalf of the local NAACP chapter. Blueprint NC is a network of 41 nonprofit, nonpartisan organizations across the state dedicated to equity and social justice issues, according to the group’s website.