Forsyth County approves $500 million budget on unanimous vote, lowers tax rate to 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property

While support for the budget was unanimous on the county board, commissioners split on a policy statement that was passed alongside the budget and dealing with money the county will later distribute from a pot of $56 million in federal stimulus money.

On a 5-2 vote, commissioners approved a statement suggested by Commissioner Fleming El-Amin that would encourage nonprofits and other groups that apply for the stimulus money to focus their efforts on low-income census tracts, "with the hope that 80% of the funds available in the process will reach our most marginalized populations."

Although only a recommendation, the measure drew opposition from Whisenhunt as focusing too strongly on parts of the county mostly in Winston-Salem.

Linville also opposed the measure, saying Thursday that he wanted to see how the final rules developed on spending the money before deciding how to spend it.

El-Amin had said on Wednesday that there would still be plenty of money to spend outside the low-income tracts, and noted that the 80% spending for those areas was "for guidance, not a mandate."

El-Amin was joined on the vote in favor of the policy statement by commissioners Ted Kaplan, Don Martin, Tonya McDaniel and Dave Plyler.