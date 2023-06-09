A Forsyth County budget that creates a $1 million reserve fund for non-teacher pay boosts in the public schools won passage during Thursday’s meeting of the county board of commissioners.

The vote was 6-2 on a budget that approves nearly $570 million in spending for the 2023-24 fiscal year that starts July 1, and leaves the tax rate unchanged at 67.78 cents for every $100 in taxable property.

After the vote, Tommy Kranz, the chief financial officer of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said he is confident that the system can use the $1 million reserve, plus other funds, to come up with a satisfactory plan to improve pay for the people who drive buses, help teachers in their classrooms, clean up the halls and serve lunches.

Those employees are known as classified employees, and during Monday’s public hearing on the county budget their advocates turned out in force to ask commissioners for the money to boost pay for those employees.

Although the $1 million reserve is less than the $4.4 million the system asked for, Kranz sounded confident notes:

“I believe that with what they (the county) set aside in the reserve ... at the end of the day, we can come up with a plan the board can be happy with, the superintendent can be happy with, and the employees can be happy with,” Kranz said.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said the school system can certainly use its cash reserves to accomplish those raises for classified staff, but Kranz wouldn’t commit to using any method.

“I think there are a number of ways it can be accomplished,” he said.

Aside from the $1 million reserve, Commissioner Dan Besse said during Thursday’s meeting that the county’s 2023-24 budget gives more than $7 million more to the public school system than the 2022-23 budget did. The county’s appropriation to schools, counting the $1 million reserve, will total $169.1 million.

The split vote that approved the county budget was deceptive, since all seven commissioners were in agreement on everything except how to spend $233,386 within a sheriff’s office budget that totals a little more than $70 million.

The budget approved by the board majority spends the money in question to create two new positions in the sheriff’s office: one special investigator to work on sex crimes, and another to look at cyber crime.

Although Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough had asked for the two new employees — along with other additional positions — the sheriff’s desire to boost jail pay had moved to the forefront during this year’s budget discussions. In fact, Kimbrough had offered this week to give up the two investigator jobs if the county would let him use that money on jail pay.

The split on the board was whether to do just that. Besse appeared to speak for the majority when he said that the county could get “more bang for the public safety buck” with the two investigators rather than what would be a relatively small amount of extra jail pay.

County staffers said detention officers will be getting the last of two $2,500 pay bonuses if they’re on the payroll in October, and that those hired since October of 2022 can also get $5,000 if they stay up to 18 months past their hiring date.

The motion to approve the budget was made by Whisenhunt, a conservative Republican, and seconded by Besse, a liberal Democrat. Also voting in favor were commissioners Richard Linville (R), Tonya McDaniel (D) and Don Martin (R), who chairs the board.

Voting in opposition were Commissioners Dave Plyler, a Republican, and Malishai Woodbury, a Democrat.

Woodbury said Kimbrough had forcefully spoke about a “state of emergency” in jail staffing earlier this week, and had volunteered to give up the two additional investigator positions.

“He is the expert over there every day,” she said. “For me to hypothesize what I think is best is a disservice.”

Even though there’s no change in the tax rate, the county’s overall spending will be going up by $36 million in 2023-24.

That 7% increase in spending is made possible by higher revenue including a $10 million increase in property tax revenue, $6 million planned for additional sales tax revenue and increased investment earnings.

County employees are getting merit raises averaging 3.6%, with individual increases of 1% to 6% possible for county workers.