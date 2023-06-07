The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners plans to approve the 2023-24 budget on Thursday, including a $1 million reserve for pay increases for non-teacher staff positions in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

At the close of budget discussions Wednesday afternoon, the seven-member county board appeared in broad agreement on the budget, although a relatively small part of the sheriff's office budget remains to be resolved.

Basically, commissioners still have to decide whether to give the sheriff's office $233,386 for two special investigators, or use the same amount of money for the sheriff to use for incentives to encourage the recruitment and retention of jail staffers.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough had asked for the two investigators as part of his budget request. One would tackle sex crimes, while the other would be a cyber crime investigator.

On Wednesday, though, Kimbrough made yet another plea for money to improve jail staff pay and other efforts to fill a 100-plus staff vacancy in the jail. That's an effort Kimbrough wants more than $2.5 million additional dollars to pay for. Part of that plan, temporarily paying jail officers $3 an hour more, has a $424,000 price tag within that total amount.

Kimbrough offered to trade in the two investigator positions for jail money:

"You can keep those two positions if you are willing to help me with the detention center," Kimbrough said.

Although the board will vote on investigators or jail pay on Thursday, it appears the board is also likely to give the sheriff leeway on how to spend the money.

What's proposed for the county is a $569.6 million budget that leaves the tax rate unchanged at 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

For the owner of a property valued at $150,000, that means a county tax bill of $1,016.70.

The budget includes money for eight additional advanced emergency medical services technicians, two additional EMS shift supervisors and two EMS equipment technicians.

In addition to whatever the county does Thursday on the investigator/jail staff question, the sheriff's office gets money to extend a jail sign-on bonus to December, $100,000 for drones and some other enhancement.

Social Services gets two additional social workers and a program manager, and Public Health gets two additional environmental health specialists.

The $1 million for school "classified" employees is intended for people who drive buses, serve meals and otherwise support school operations. Giving those workers pay increases has been a top priority for the schools, and was the focus of a lot of comments from teachers and others during Monday's public hearing on the county budget.

The county won't give the money to the school system until it provides the county with various job and funding data that commissioners say they need. The amount is less than the $4.4 million the schools asked.

The budget will cover the fiscal year that starts July 1, and will include a reserve of some $540,000 that commissioners may choose to spend later.

As usual, the commissioners' appropriations to community agencies — amounting to 0.2% of the budget, consumed a lot of discussion over the past two days.

Commissioners decided to divide $1.2 million among 18 groups, but there was some pushback over the total amount.

Commissioner Richard Linville suggested that groups which received federal pandemic relief funds be excluded, but that idea died when it turned out that most of the relief funds were spent for special projects, while the new money is for groups' operational expenses.

Commissioner Malishai Woodbury, who formerly was chairwoman of the school board, said more school and public safety spending would have a bigger impact than the same money spent on community groups.

"It’s a little frustrating to take dollars and place them in ... organizations that have limited capacity and scope to reach ... all our citizens," she said. "Safety and education reach the majority of our citizens.”

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said she was also upset about money going to the outside groups when "some of the money could go to departments that we are responsible for.”