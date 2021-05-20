Forsyth County approves "final step" plan to quit Cardinal Innovations

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a plan on Thursday for the county’s transition from Cardinal to Partners for the provision of mental health services, with the plan going in June to state officials for approval.
As Deputy County Manager Shontell Robinson put it, the vote on the plan was "the final step for the board" in disengaging from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare and aligning the county with Partners Behavioral Health Management.
The next step is for county administrators to submit the plan to Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state health secretary, who will have the final say on whether the disengagement actually takes place.
County Commissioner Don Martin said Thursday that he had plowed through all 131 public comments on the changeover that were submitted by members of the public, and noted that many had strong feelings for and against Cardinal.
For those who are happy with Cardinal, Martin said, it would help if Partners ends up hiring some of the particular case workers that people singled out for praise in their comments.
Martin called good work by case workers "a common denominator" among both those supporting a switch away from Cardinal and others wanting to keep the agency in place.
Robinson said the prospects for such job transitions look promising given the experiences elsewhere.
In Rutherford County, she said, when Partners took over from another agency (not Cardinal), Partners hired "all but one" of the people from a former provider.
"We anticipate a lot of care coordinators will need a job and look to possibly transition to Partners," she said, noting that one enticement may be Partners' participation in the state retirement plan, something that work at Cardinal does not offer.
Robinson said Forsyth County can also benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus and Union counties, which are ahead of Forsyth in the process of switching from Cardinal to Partners.
"If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process," Robinson said.
The county is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.
Now, the focus is on creating a smooth transition between the health-care managers so that the lives of those who get services are disrupted as little as possible.
Cardinal is the manager of mental health, substance-abuse and developmental disability services in the county. Robinson said it will be up to Cohen to say when Partners will take over here, assuming Cohen gives the nod. But the thinking is that the changeover could happen around Jan. 1.
For now, people are able to view the public comments that were submitted in the run-up to Thursday's vote. There's a prominent link to the comments on the county's home page, forsyth.cc.
Robinson said Thursday that she could send the packet of documents to Cohen asking for the disengagement as early as June 15, and at any rate no later than June 30.
