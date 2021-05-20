Forsyth County approves "final step" plan to quit Cardinal Innovations

In Rutherford County, she said, when Partners took over from another agency (not Cardinal), Partners hired "all but one" of the people from a former provider.

"We anticipate a lot of care coordinators will need a job and look to possibly transition to Partners," she said, noting that one enticement may be Partners' participation in the state retirement plan, something that work at Cardinal does not offer.

Robinson said Forsyth County can also benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus and Union counties, which are ahead of Forsyth in the process of switching from Cardinal to Partners.

"If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process," Robinson said.

The county is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.

Now, the focus is on creating a smooth transition between the health-care managers so that the lives of those who get services are disrupted as little as possible.