Forsyth County approves Kaleideum construction in Winston-Salem

Officials could cut the ribbon for the new Kaleideum museum in downtown Winston-Salem in the fall of 2023, with up to $27.2 million in construction approved on Thursday by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

It's a big step forward for the project, which is expected to become a central attraction in downtown Winston-Salem overlooking Merschel Park.

Commissioners gave unanimous approval to the price estimate for the new Kaleideum building put forward by Frank L. Blum Construction Co., the construction manager for the project.

Counting preconstruction and demolition costs, the entire budget for the project has a maximum price of $28.6 million.

What's not included is more than $9 million in additional dollars that are coming to Kaleideum through pledges in its capital campaign. Those pledges are being used to finance the exhibits inside the new Kaleideum building.

Kaleideum was formed from the merger of SciWorks and the Children's Museum of Winston-Salem in 2016. The merger was followed up by plans to construct a new home for Kaleideum in downtown Winston-Salem on the former site of the sheriff's office downtown.