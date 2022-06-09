Forsyth County budget passes with no tax increase

On a 5-2 vote, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday approved the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year with no tax increase.

Although all commissioners were committed to leaving the tax rate at 67.78 cents for every $100 of taxable property, the split vote reflected differences on the board about how much money to draw from the county's fund balance — its cash reserves — to pay for county services during 2022-23.

The majority approved a spending plan that pulls about $1.2 million more from the fund balance than the one favored by the minority.

The extra spending in that amount includes money for some additional employees, including three in the public library system, about $225,000 for a county marketing effort to improve communication with citizens, and some $560,000 in additional appropriations to various community groups.

The countywide tax rate means that the owner of a home valued at $150,000 will pay $1,016.70, the same as last year.

But taxes will go up for the residents of some fire-tax districts, since the board of commissioners approved higher rates for four departments: Lewisville, Union Cross, Gumtree and Salem Chapel.

The 25 county fire-tax districts had rates that ranged from 8 to 14 cents for every $100 of taxable property, but the four departments asked for higher rates to meet various personnel and equipment needs.

The rate in Lewisville is increasing from 8 cents to 8.5 cents, and the rate in Union Cross is going from 12 cents to 13.5 cents. The Gumtree rate is increasing from 10 cents to 12.25 cents, and the rate in Salem Chapel goes from 11.09 cents to 14 cents. The rates stay the same for the other departments.

The new county budget, which takes effect July 1, grants $160.9 million to public schools, including $9.5 million to charter schools. The budget sets aside $69.3 million for law enforcement, including $2.4 million for animal services.

Other major spending areas include emergency services ($24.1 million), public health ($32.6 million), social services ($49.2 million) and Forsyth Technical Community College ($11.5 million).

None of those major areas was contested as the board looked at two options for the budget on Thursday. The board had an "Option 1" to consider, totaling $531.7 million and leaving off the the extra spending for the community groups, some additional employees and marketing.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt made a motion to approve Option 1 and got support from Commissioner Richard Linville, but all the other board members sent the motion down to defeat on a 2-5 vote.

Commissioner Don Martin then proposed Option 2, with the extra spending that in effect brought the budget to the total amount approved of $532,874,784. Joining Martin in this vote were commissioners Fleming El-Amin, Ted Kaplan, Tonya McDaniel and board Chairman Dave Plyler.

Board members used some of the same arguments to back both budget options. Whisenhunt said many community groups had gotten a large amount of money from federal coronavirus relief funds and were poised to get more in a new round of distribution later this year.

Whisenhunt then said that inflation at the gas pumps and in the grocery store are disturbing economic signs that call for holding the line on new spending.

Martin said the same economic conditions Whisenhunt mentioned are likely to increase the need for county services in the coming year.

In addition to approving the budget, commissioners approved several initiatives that were the same under either budget option. They included:

*Keeping track of increased costs that may be associated with various construction projects, and planning how to finance them with debt.

*Carrying out the recommendations of a study, now underway, that looks at all county salaries and job classifications.

*Meeting with Lewisville officials to see if the fire department there should become a municipal fire department instead of a volunteer department.

*Keeping better track of how nonprofit groups are spending county dollars that they get.

