Forsyth County commission filings highlight final day to get on the ballot

A Democrat, a Republican and a Libertarian filed on Friday to run for seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and a third Democrat filed to run for clerk of superior court, as the filing period for the May 17 primary came to a close at noon.

Democrat Phil Carter filed on Friday to run in District A on the county board, joining a contest for two nominations that also includes Gardenia Henley, Malishai Woodbury and both incumbents, Tonya McDaniel and Fleming El-Amin. The district includes much of central Winston-Salem.

Michael Owens on Friday became the second Republican to file for District A, joining Reginald Reid, who had filed previously. But since Owens and Reid are the only two Republicans in the contest, they won't appear on the ballot until the general election on Nov. 8, when they will face off against whichever two Democrats emerge from their five-candidate primary.

Regina Gardner, a Libertarian, filed for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County board. She will not have to go through a primary to get onto the fall ballot. Nor will GOP at-large contender Terri Mrazek, who filed previously and is the only Republican in that contest.