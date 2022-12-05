Forsyth County commissioners name Don Martin new chair. Gloria Whisenhunt to be vice-chair.

With accolades for the job Dave Plyler has done leading the board, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners by acclamation picked Republican vice chairman Don Martin to move into the chairman's slot on Monday, with veteran Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt named vice chairwoman by acclamation as well.

Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, a Democrat, nominated Martin for the chairmanship, and talked about how the seven-member board is able to cooperate across party lines.

Plyler provided the second to El-Amin's motion, and talked about the vision problems that have limited what he can do as chairman of the board. Plyler said he's got macular degeneration, has had cataracts removed from both eyes and "still can't see."

No one talked about the confusion that Plyler experienced last week when he got mixed up about whether the board was discussing an animal shelter or money for a football stadium. Instead, the focus was on board accomplishments as Plyler moves from the chairman's slot to that of an ordinary board member.

Plyler is about to turn 84, and while some board members have said Plyler should no longer be running meetings, all spoke with affection for Plyler and the work he's done.

"You are a good friend and I have learned a lot from you," Martin told Plyler on Monday, promising to "brush up on Robert's Rules of Order" so that he can do a good job in the chairman's slot.

State law requires the commissioners to meet and organize their board on the first Monday in December after an election.

What was different about Monday's meeting was that two newly elected commissioners were not among those taking part in the meeting or voting for the new board leadership.

Democrats Dan Besse and Malishai Woodbury were elected on Nov. 8 to the board of commissioners, but they have not received their certificates of election because of an election protest filed by several Republican residents of the county.

As a result, neither has been able to take the oath of office that inaugurates their service on the county board.

That leaves outgoing Democratic commissioners El-Amin and Ted Kaplan in their seats until the new members are sworn in. It's not clear how soon that may happen, since the N.C. State Board of Elections only received its copy of the protest appeal in the mail last Friday.

Besse beat Kaplan for the board's at-large seat in the May Democratic primary, which also saw Woodbury edging out El-Amin for one of two Democratic nominations for District A.

Last week, Besse didn't sound terribly bothered that he would not be able to take part in the votes for chairman and vice chairman. He said the results of the Monday vote would likely be the same whether he was there or not.

Besse did attend the organizational session of the board of commissioners, and could be seen afterward exchanging greetings and handshakes with the people he will be serving with when he is sworn in.

Summing up the year, Martin said commissioners successfully navigated challenges that included the pandemic, supply-chain and labor shortages, and figuring out a way to transparently deliver $74 million in federal pandemic stimulus funds.

Martin also cited efforts to cooperate with other units of local government: That included working with Winston-Salem on efforts to reduce violence and agreements to move emergency communicators from the city and county close to each other.

The year saw progress at the airport and in recruiting new businesses, Martin said.

Plyler said he was most pleased to see progress going forward on the new courthouse under construction beside the Forsyth County Government Center.

In addition to selecting a chairman and vice chairman, the board set its meeting schedule for the coming year, prompting Commissioner Tonya McDaniel to suggest also setting meetings for non-typical hours so that people who can't attend regularly-scheduled meetings can sometimes attend.

Martin and Whisenhunt are both Republicans on a board that the GOP controls by a 4-3 margin.

Before the meeting, El-Amin had said he might suggest that the board consider putting a Democrat in as vice chairman, but didn't push the issue on Monday: In fact, it was El-Amin who nominated Whisenhunt.

"I call our board the magnificent seven," El-Amin said. "We agree to disagree amicably when that happens."

Commissioner Richard Linville agreed:

"Some people think politicians need to be angry at one another," he said. "We look at Washington and there is plenty of that going on. We don't need to do that at a local level."