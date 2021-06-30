 Skip to main content
Forsyth County commissioners won't consider mixed-drink sales after all. Meeting to vote on countywide proposal is canceled.
Forsyth County commissioners won't consider mixed-drink sales after all. Meeting to vote on countywide proposal is canceled.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has decided not to reconsider allowing mixed-drink sales countywide.

Clerk to the board Ashleigh Sloop sent out notice Wednesday morning that the special meeting to reconsider the liquor sales issue has been canceled.

Dave Plyler, the chairman of the county board, said commissioners decided by consensus to cancel the meeting after getting a thumbs down on the sales question from some of the towns that were surveyed.

The Tobaccoville village council sent the county word that it was opposed to mixed-drink sales, while council members from King were split, with three opposed and two having no opinion.

By contrast, in Rural Hall four members of the town council were in favor of countywide sales, and one undecided.

Sloop said no response was received from Walkertown, the other town surveyed.

Last week, commissioners defeated a motion to allow countywide mixed-drink sales on a 3-4 vote.

The county had been asked by a local winery, Westbend Winery and Brewery. for permission to have alcohol sales for its July 4th celebration.

Commissioners initially seemed favorable to the proposal, which would require a vote by the county board legalizing mixed drink sales throughout the county. 

When it turned out that such a vote would overrule local option in towns that have not approved the drink sales, a board majority sided against the proposal.

The Thursday meeting that has now been cancelled was to reconsider the matter after surveying the "dry" towns.

Breaking News