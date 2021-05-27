Forsyth County considers tax cut, but revaluation will affect what property owners pay

Forsyth County is considering a tax cut of more than 7%, but don’t get your hopes up yet for a lower bill: Because of the recent reappraisal of property values, and the need to pay for the 2016 bonds, many people may nonetheless see a higher tax bill from the county.

Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts on Thursday gave the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that would cut the property-tax rate from 74.35 cents to 68.88 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

If commissioners adopt that rate, the county tax bill for the owner of a $150,000 home would drop from $1,115.25 to $1,033.20.

But if that homeowner’s property increased in value by

the 12% overall increase in property values caused by revaluation, it would now be assessed at $168,000, and the new tax bill would be $1,157.18.

In reality, properties increased (or decreased) in value by different amounts across the county.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt on Thursday raised the possibility of decreasing the tax rate by another 2 cents, by using a combination of coronavirus relief funds and money from the county’s cash reserves.