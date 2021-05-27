Forsyth County considers tax cut, but revaluation will affect what property owners pay

Forsyth County is considering a tax cut of more than 7%, but don’t get your hopes up yet for a lower bill: Because of the recent reappraisal of property values, and the need to pay for the 2016 bonds, many people may nonetheless see a higher tax bill from the county.
Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts on Thursday gave the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that would cut the property-tax rate from 74.35 cents to 68.88 cents for every $100 of taxable property.
If commissioners adopt that rate, the county tax bill for the owner of a $150,000 home would drop from $1,115.25 to $1,033.20.
But if that homeowner’s property increased in value by
County Budget From Page A1
the 12% overall increase in property values caused by revaluation, it would now be assessed at $168,000, and the new tax bill would be $1,157.18.
In reality, properties increased (or decreased) in value by different amounts across the county.
Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt on Thursday raised the possibility of decreasing the tax rate by another 2 cents, by using a combination of coronavirus relief funds and money from the county’s cash reserves.
County officials say the proposed budget for 2021-22 totals $503.2 million, up $56.4 million over 2020-21.
That’s a 12.6% increase, but an increase of only 10.7% over the amended budget adopted last December based on sales tax revenues coming in better than expected.
Watts said the budget includes about $18 million in federal coronavirus relief funds that are being placed in a budget reserve that can be used for increasing the level of county services over three years ($6 million per year), or used to lower the tax rate.
“The federal stimulus package was a game-changer,” Watts said. “There is a lot of one-time money to do transformational things.”
Thursday’s presentation of the budget was just an overview, with commissioners slated to meet next Thursday at 9 a.m. for a more detailed and intensive examination of spending requests and goals.
Although the Watts budget proposes spending $18 million from federal COVID-19 stimulus money over three years, that’s just the tip of the money pile for coronavirus relief.
There’s another $56 million in COVID-19 funds that the county will appropriate using a separate budgeting process, one that incorporates community involvement as well as coordination with Winston-Salem, other incorporated places, the public schools and Forsyth Technical Community College.
Here are the bigger spending changes by department in the Watts budget for 2021-22:
*An $11 million current-expense increase for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Rather than using a funding formula as in the past, the amount of school spending is based on a county review of the schools’ funding request. The county said most of the increase (about $6.1 million) comes from sales tax revenues that are dedicated to increased teacher supplements.
*$2.8 million in new spending for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Of that amount, $1.8 million is in spending for salaries, brought on by the shift of school resource officer positions from Winston-Salem to the county. Another expense driver is the new NaphCare jail health contract.
*Social Services spending would increase by $2.6 million. Much of the increase derives from 10 positions added to the department during a mid-year change in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
*The Emergency Services budget would increase by $1 million. The increase includes $465,000 in personnel costs associated with a pay plan adjustment meant to recruit and retain employees.
Speaking of employees, the proposed county budget assumes employee performance increases averaging about 2.58%, covering a range of 1% to 4%. That’s higher than the top end of the range in the current budget, which is 2.5%.
The total budgeted amount for merit pay increases is almost $2 million.
As well, another $1.5 million is needed to pay for salary increases brought on by employee reclassification.
By making a tax cut of nearly 10%, the county board could achieve what is called a revenue-neutral rate of 67.03 cents per $100 of taxable property. That’s the rate that would bring in the same amount of revenue from properties that have seen an overall increase in value since the last reappraisal was done in 2017.
336-727-7369