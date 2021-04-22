Forsyth County gets big grant to create jobs at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem

Smith Reynolds Airport has won a $4.45 million federal grant meant to pay for the repair of the building occupied by North State Aviation and allow for the creation of 200 additional jobs at the aircraft repair plant, Forsyth County officials said.

But that's not the only economic development initiative taking place at the airport in northeastern Winston-Salem:

Forsyth Technical Community College is nearing completion on a 53,000-square-foot aviation technology lab near the airport that will provide skilled workforce training for aviation technicians and mechanics.

And a bill filed in the N.C. General Assembly would appropriate $30 million to the airport, money that can be used toward projects including new maintenance and repair hangars and taxiways.

The $4.45 million grant is coming to the county from the U.S. Commerce Department's Economic Development Administration, and is from a fund designed to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This grant will go a long way to ensure that the infrastructure at the airport can continue to support and create jobs," said Mark Davidson, the airport director. "The funds will go directly to a facility that is over 50 years old."