Forsyth County gets grant for new park on Belews Lake

The land is near the intersection of Belews Creek and Craig roads, with extensive lake frontage. Planted in pines, it would eventually have been clear cut by Duke Energy had the county not expressed interest in the property county officials said.

Now, the county will look for ways to develop walking trails, picnic areas and other less-intensive park uses. There won't be a boat dock, but a fishing dock is likely, officials said.

County Manager Dudley Watts introduced the grant announcement as some much-needed good news.

"It is the first publicly-accessible park on Belews Lake," Watts said.

The county agreed with Duke Energy in 2018 to buy the land for $640,000, which is half-price for the county. Because the grant from the Clean Water fund is a matching grant, the county can can claim the excess value of the land as its match. Also included in the matching funds are another $65,000 for purchasing costs.

To get public input on what should be at the park, the county had held two public meetings and sent out more than 6,000 questionnaires.