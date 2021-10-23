Forsyth County Health Department announces plan to offer booster shots for all three COVID vaccines

Booster shots will be available statewide at primary health care providers, pharmacies, county health departments and other locations.

Forsyth County residents who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster if it’s been six months since they received their second shot, the health department said.

Residents also are eligible to receive booster shots if they're 65 and older; 18 and older and live in long-term care centers; 18 and older and who have underlying medical conditions; and 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings, the health department said.

Anyone over 18 may receive a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it's been two months since their single dose of that vaccine, the health department said.

People can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want as a booster dose, so they can receive a different vaccine than what they received in their primary series, the health department said.

Vaccination appointments are available at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health Department online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Vaccination clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday as well as 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturdays of the month.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.

