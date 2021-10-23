Forsyth County Health Department announces plan to offer booster shots for all three COVID vaccines

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will begin on Monday providing COVID-19 booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the agency said in a news release.
Pfizer booster shots will also continue, the health department said. Residents who qualify for booster shots can choose to receive any of the three vaccines as a booster while supplies last.
Eligible people can get their booster shot from participating health care providers, including local pharmacies, and do not need to get it from the same provider as their initial doses, the health department said Saturday.
"It is safe to receive the COVID-19 booster at the same time as the influenza vaccine," the health department said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has determined that the booster shots are safe and effective, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended which groups of people should receive the boosters, the health department said.
The local health department’s plan to provide booster shots coincides with the plans of Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist also to provide booster shots this week in Winston-Salem.
"COVID-19 booster shots are an important tool to provide additional protection against COVID-19," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said in a statement. "I encourage anyone who is eligible to get their booster."
Booster shots will be available statewide at primary health care providers, pharmacies, county health departments and other locations.
Forsyth County residents who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to receive a booster if it’s been six months since they received their second shot, the health department said.
Residents also are eligible to receive booster shots if they're 65 and older; 18 and older and live in long-term care centers; 18 and older and who have underlying medical conditions; and 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings, the health department said.
Anyone over 18 may receive a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it's been two months since their single dose of that vaccine, the health department said.
People can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want as a booster dose, so they can receive a different vaccine than what they received in their primary series, the health department said.
Vaccination appointments are available at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health Department online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Vaccination clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday as well as 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon the second Saturdays of the month.
336-727-7299
Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.