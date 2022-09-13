Forsyth County health officials: Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Forsyth County.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus in humans in the county, the health department said in a news release.

The mosquitos tested positive for the West Nile Virus as part of regular monitoring and testing that the county’s Environmental Health Division does every mosquito season, the health department said.

The areas where the positive mosquitos were found are being treated to kill the adult mosquitos, the agency said.

The last time a mosquito tested positive for West Nile in Forsyth County was in August 2021, the health department said. The last confirmed human infection in the county was a single case in November 2021.

As of Sept. 6, there were three cases of West Nile virus in North Carolina, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most people who contract the West Nile Virus have no symptoms, the agency said.

About one in five people develop a fever with other symptoms like headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, and these patients will make a full recovery, the health department said.

In rare cases, infected people develop a serious illness affecting the central nervous system, the agency said.

To help control the mosquito population, residents should pay attention to standing water on their property where mosquitoes can breed, the health department said. Residents should dump out any standing water around their home every seven days and after it rains.