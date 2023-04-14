Don Martin, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said Thursday he has begun talks with Winston-Salem officials and state legislators to end a controversial proposal to remove Smith Reynolds Airport from city limits.

The move came the same day that a group opposed to the de-annexation gathered outside the Forsyth County Government Center and said the measure would harm the mostly Black neighborhoods that surround the airport.

Nine people took part in the news conference called by the Coalition 4 Accountability & Transparency, which took place at the same time that the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners was meeting inside for a briefing session.

A few hours after the briefing, Martin told a Journal reporter that talks are under way to find a method of lowering the tax burden for owners of planes and other aviation property without taking the airport out of the city limits.

Martin said he’s talked with Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, one of the sponsors of the bill, in an effort to find a solution everyone can agree to.

Martin bristled at the idea that if the airport were not in the city limits, residents would be any worse off:

“It’s an argument with no water that a neighborhood next to the airport is going to get more sympathy from the city council than the commissioners,” Martin said. “Don’t tell me that the county does not care as much as the city does.”

Members of the Coalition 4 Accountability said during the press conference the proposal would lower property values and add to the residents’ concerns about noise, soil erosion and environmental damage, which have been an issue in surrounding neighborhoods for years.

Three Republican Forsyth legislators, Lambeth and state Reps. Jeff Zenger and Kyle Hall, filed the bill in late March in the N.C. House to remove the airport from Winston-Salem’s city limits.

The bill’s proponents say that the measure would make the airport more competitive with other small airports in the region, by lowering the tax bills for airplane owners. If the airport was not in the city limits, plane owners would pay only county taxes.

Phil Carter, a member of the coalition group, said the proposed removal of the airport from the city limits — a de-annexation — would take away more than $500,000 in property taxes that city receives from the airport and its tenants.

The airport’s de-annexation would also lead to the airport expanding into nearby neighborhoods with new airport construction and a planned site for electric vertical take-offs and landing aircraft, Carter said.

Carter said five predominately Black neighborhoods that surround the airport are affected by take-off and landing paths of aircraft using the airport.

Carter called the new talks “fabulous,” adding any airport expansion would increase the county’s revenue, Carter said.

“I would hope they (county officials) would come up with a economic sharing agreement that would benefit the residents in the impacted area,” Carter said.

The county board didn’t discuss the airport during its briefing session, and county officials said they learned of the press conference only shortly before their meeting began at 2 p.m. Thursday.

No action has been taken on the airport bill in the N.C. House.

History of problems

The airport’s de-annexation would be another issue facing residents who have endured soil erosion and flooding along Brushy Fork Creek, which runs through and near the airport’s property and in some residents’ backyards, Carter said at the news conference.

Residents — some of whom have lived in their homes for more than 50 years — say Brushy Fork Creek began eating away at their back yards at an unprecedented rate shortly after the airport clear-cut 250 acres of trees behind their homes in 2015.

After the Journal reported about serious issues with erosion at the airport, airport officials and county officials applied for a $320,000 state grant to cover much of the cost to stabilize a section of Brushy Fork Creek where extreme erosion has eaten away at resident’s property.

Many residents, though, have raised questions about using the grant to pay for the fixes. There’s no guarantee the county will get it and even if it does, work likely wouldn’t being until 2024.

Andrew Lindsay, who lives in the Bowen Park neighborhood near the airport, said that no county commissioners or city-council members have spoken to the residents about the proposed de-annexation.

“If the county annexes this airport, it will expand outside that airport area,” Lindsay said. “This is going to affect me, (and) it’s going to affect a lot of Black people in the neighborhood.”

“Our property values will go down,” Lindsay said. “And we will not be able to sell our homes.”

Lindsay urged Lambeth, the Winston-Salem City Council, and the county commissioners to meet with local residents who will be affected by the de-annexation bill.

“Find out what the citizens want because you (Lambeth) didn’t ask,” Lindsay said. “This situation should not happen, but it always happens in the Black community.”

The airport’s de-annexation and likely expansion would destroy two historic African-American cemeteries, which are on the airport’s property, said Linda Dark, a local community preservationist.

“I’m here to speak for a group who cannot speak for themselves,” Dark said, referring to the people who still might be buried at the Old Evergreen and Foy cemeteries. “Some of those gravestones in that area might be destroyed.

“These are African American graveyards, and they have a lot history to them,” Dark said.

Chenita Barber Johnson, a member of the Coalition 4 Accountability and Transparency, said that proposed de-annexation is a public issue, which should be publicly discussed.

“Why would elected representatives attempt to have such an impactful change in the lives of residents without public discourse with them?” Johnson asked.

“Their voices especially of African American residents, who will have the most impact in their neighborhoods off the Carver School Road area have been stymied with no concern for their civil rights, their safety or their welfare,” Johnson said.