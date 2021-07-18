Forsyth County moves forward on building event center at Tanglewood Park

Forsyth County may soon take a big step forward on building a big event center at Tanglewood Park, making it possible for the county to hold concerts, expositions and other indoor events like Winston-Salem does at the fairgrounds.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners are expected to vote on July 29 whether to enter into a contract with Shelco LLC for a maximum amount of $450,000 for design and other pre-construction services on the center, which has a $5 million budget.

Shelco would use the services of Walter, Robbs, Callahan & Pierce-Architects for architectural work.

County Manager Dudley Watts said that the center will be designed for maximum flexibility: While its location near Tanglewood's horse barns will give the center attraction for agriculturally related events, county officials say the center can be a regional draw for many other types of events.

"Tanglewood is already the single most-visited place in the county," Watts said. "A lot of people know that place. I think it will be well-received by the community of promoters who create events."

And while Watts sees the center as an operation that hopes to break even for the county, the spin-off effect could be a plus for hotel operators and others who cater to tourists, Watts said.