Forsyth County on Wednesday announced the selection of longtime library employee Yolanda Bolden as the new director of the Forsyth County Public Library.

Bolden began her new position on Monday, succeeding the previous director, Brian Hart, who left the county to become the assistant county manager in Person County.

Bolden has a bachelor's degree in English from UNC Greensboro and a master's degree in library and information science from North Carolina Central University.

Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt said Bolden is uniquely qualified for the job because the different roles she has had in the library system give her "an exceptional grasp of its services" that "informs her decision making."

Bolden joined the library as an adult services librarian in 1990. The positions she has held in the system include children's librarian, reference librarian, children's outreach supervisor, outreach services manager, branch libraries manager and most recently, assistant director.

County officials said that they conducted a nationwide search and that Bolden emerged as the top candidate.

Hart succeeded longtime director Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who retired in 2019 after leading the library for almost 20 years.

for whom the Central Library building was named, Sprinkle-Hamlin was named director in 2000.