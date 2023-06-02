Forsyth County on Thursday postponed action on allowing a third private company to provide mostly non-emergency ambulance transportation, even though the county’s emergency services leaders argued that the service is needed.

The Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to postpone for six months the application by MedEx Medical Transport Service Inc. to operate here, although the postponement also means the county will have to restart the application process when the six months is up.

Joey Hundley, the director of emergency medical services for the county, expressed disappointment in the board’s decision when the meeting was over, saying that the need is clear for additional ambulances to provide the care that the private services provide.

But Mike Hoots, the director of LifeStar Emergency Services, one of the two private companies with current franchises to operate in the county, argued that allowing a third company to come in would hurt his business.

And Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, one of the four commissioners who voted to postpone considering the MedEx franchise, asked what would happen to the quality of service if the result was another company going out of business.

The board split on party lines when it voted, with the four-member Republican majority carrying the day on postponement. In addition to Whisenhunt, voting for postponement were commissioners Richard Linville, Don Martin and Dave Plyler.

Commissioner Dan Besse, who argued the most for allowing the new franchise into the county, got support from fellow Democrats Tonya McDaniel and Malishai Woodbury.

But a split also seemed evident on county staff: While Hundley and assistant EMS chief Bryan Gallimore argued that the service is needed, County Manager Dudley Watts told commissioners recently that a delay of three to six months would give the county a chance to see whether it can keep making progress on curing a shortage of ambulance workers.

Watts said that because of the labor market challenge of getting emergency medical workers, the question is knowing whether workers would only be jumping from one employer to another if another company comes in.

The county does not charge companies for obtaining a franchise, but it does require that each company help the county provide emergency ambulance transportation, in addition to the non-emergency transportation that makes money for the private companies.

Each franchise holder is required to provide one emergency ambulance 24-7, and another for 12 hours, six days a week. County officials say the franchises help the county by taking part of the load for less-acute emergencies.

Besse gave commissioners a copy of a letter endorsing MedEx’s application from Della Reavis, the manager of care coordination for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

In it, Reavis said that while the two existing franchises (LifeStar and Providence Transportation) “do a great job, they are limited by staffing.” Reavis said there’s a critical need for the timely transportation of patients once their discharge orders are written.”

“Many times, we are unable to schedule the needed medical transport until the next day,” Reavis wrote. “This is not the safest of progression for our patients, and of course hospital beds are at a high level of need.”

Besse said the county is growing and that the idea that only two franchises are needed is outdated.

“It seems clear from what our staff is telling us ... that the demand is not being met,” Besse said. “There are times when there are no vehicles available, and we need more capacity in our system.”