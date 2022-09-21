Forsyth County ready to spend more from stimulus funds

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve the spending of $22.7 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds during its meeting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, bringing to a close the county's allocation of $74 million from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The new ARPA spending is likely to include $13 million toward county-sponsored projects and services, and another $9.6 million distributed to outside groups working on concerns that range from the arts and tourism to public health.

The county-sponsored spending would include $3.7 million for Smart Start, $2.8 million for county fire equipment and $2.3 million for premium pay to employees. The plans also include spending $1.6 million for converting an acre of unused land into a park on Highland Avenue near the county's Health and Human Services campus.

County-sponsored spending also would also include $1.5 million for general improvements to the Health and Human Services campus and $500,000 for a new library bookmobile.

The larger appropriations to outside organizations would include $2 million for Senior Services, $1.9 million for Horizons Residential Care Center and $1 million for Trellis Supportive Care. The Centers for Exceptional Children would get about $830,000, and ABC of NC would get about $600,000. The Children's Home Society would get almost $570,000.

Amounts under $500,000 are going to various groups active in affordable housing, arts and tourism, behavioral health, education, nutrition and wellness, public health, rental assistance, small business support and workforce development.

The new stimulus spending will come on top of $48.4 million previously allocated from the county's ARPA funds. The spending included $27 million to fund 34 projects that deal with issues that include gun violence reduction, education, workforce development, public health and behavioral health.

County officials said that so far, $9.5 million of the approved ARPA funds have been disbursed, but that the amount is expected to double by the end of the month. The county expects spending to go at a faster pace for the latest round of ARPA spending, since groups getting the money had to attend information sessions to learn about complying with federal requirements.

Then again, Visit Winston-Salem, Creative Center for North Carolina and Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership withdrew their first-round allocations, freeing $1.8 million for the second round of spending.

The first round of stimulus spending include $18.2 million to offset revenue loss due to the pandemic. That money will be paid out over the next three years for the sheriff’s office and emergency services. The county also approved $7.2 million for premium pay in the first round of ARPA spending, for county workers performing essential work during the pandemic.