Forsyth County set to hire new jail health providers

Mental health option

The money would pay for a behavioral health unit in the jail that would have 20 beds. It would have programming and activities for the people getting treatment. Treatments would be accompanied by a discharge plan.

"This is hands-on, day-to-day programming activities in a contained unit," Randy Hunsucker told county commissioners in a recent briefing on the proposal. "(Inmates) will be in a unit getting care all day long."

Hunsucker is business manager of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and a member of the team that evaluated the six companies vying to win the health care contract at the jail.

No win, group says

The Triad Abolition Project, a group that advocates defunding the police and abolishing jails, issued a statement expressing "relief" that Wellpath will no longer be employed by the county, but said that "replacing them with a different company profiting off the prison industrial complex ... is not a win."

"Unfortunately, there is no way for us to believe or ensure that NaphCare will not demonstrate the same pattern of medical negligence in pursuit of profit as Wellpath has done to our community for over a decade," the group said.