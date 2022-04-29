Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to put on The Mancakes -- A Father & Son Pancake Breakfast in May.

A pancake breakfast for fathers and sons will be held May 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Benton Convention Center, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a news release.

The event is called “The Mancakes: Better Together — Inaugural Father & Son Pancake Breakfast” and is sponsored by the sheriff’s office and Mayor Allen Joines’ office. A number of prizes, including a Citizen wristwatch, Winston-Salem State University football tickets, gift cards and cash prizes, will be given away at the breakfast.

A limited number of tickets are available. The tickets are free and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. People can go to the Forsyth County Public Safety Center, 301 North Church St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tickets will be in the Sheriff’s Office Public Lobby.

The event was originally scheduled for last year.

Joines and Dave Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, will welcome the fathers and sons to the breakfast. Pastor J.B. Whitefield of Agape Faith Church, Bishop Todd Fulton of Mt. Moriah Outreach Center, and Pastor Daniel Sostaita with Church Without Borders will offer blessings and thanks, the sheriff’s office said. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. will give opening remarks, and the keynote speaker will be Anthony Levine, a retired NFL player for the Baltimore Ravens.

Forsyth County Commissioner Fleming El-Amin will give closing remarks. Busta Brown will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Keith Byrd will provide music.

The Scholarship Essay Contest Grand Prize winner from the 2021 contest will be acknowledged. The winner will get a four-year tuition-free scholarship to Carolina University in Winston-Salem and will begin classes in the fall.

“The relationship between a father and son is unique and impactful,” Kimbrough said in a statement. “This event is to honor those bonds. To celebrate the connections that a father and son share, in their many forms throughout our community. If there are any young men who do not have an adult father-figure in their life, they can call my office and request a Deputy or Detention Officer to join them for the event.”

