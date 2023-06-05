A plan to build 62 apartment units for lower-income people on the site of a former Budget Inn took a step closer to reality last week when the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted to forgive a $600,000 loan.

The board voted 4-3 to forgive the loan, which it made to PCCI Land in 2019, after discussions over a couple weeks.

Voting in favor of loan forgiveness were the board’s three Democrats — Dan Besse, Tonya McDaniel and Malishai Woodbury — along with Republican Dave Plyler. The three opposing votes came from GOP members Richard Linville, Gloria Whisenhunt and Don Martin, who chairs the seven-member board.

“It means the project is now funded and can proceed” said Linwood Davis, who has been providing development services for the nonprofit Peters Creek Community Initiative that’s behind the effort.

Davis said groundbreaking for the planned apartments should take place in September or October, and that they should be ready for occupancy sometime in 2025. Rents are expected to range from $280 per month for a one-bedroom unit to $860 per month for a two-bedroom unit.

The apartments will be on what was long a troubled site occupied by a hotel that drew complaints about crime and other problems for many years. The Budget Inn that formerly stood on the site was torn down in 2020.

The Peters Creek Community Initiative bought the property for $1.2 million, using a $600,000 grant from the city and an equal amount in a loan from the county.

With rising construction costs and higher interest rates buffeting the plan, Winston-Salem approved $2.7 million in additional financing for the project in February.

When Davis approached the county for relief on its 2019 loan, commissioners were presented with three options by county staff:

Leave the loan terms essentially unchanged, requiring the repayment in full. Under this option, PCCI Land would have been required to pay interest on the loan dating from May 1, with interest payments totaling $4,000 per month.

Postpone the date interest would start being owed on the loan.

Forgive the loan entirely — the option the board chose.

Davis told commissioners that the group backing the project has received $12 million in tax credits that can be used to finance construction, but that “record inflation and a massive jump in interest rates ... blew a $1 million hole in the budget.”

Whisenhunt said providing housing is not a county function, and questioned whether the county has the authority to provide the relief the board’s majority supported.

County attorney Gordon Watkins raised no objection to the action, however.