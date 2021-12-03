Forsyth leaves door open for later spending on affordable housing

Angino said an effort to build 74 units of affordable housing at the old Budget Inn site, at Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street, has been stalled for four years. Heritage pointed out that he and others who are proposing affordable housing projects were after all invited to submit their proposals to the county.

County Manager Dudley Watts apologized to those who worked on applications that have now been put off, but suggested that some of the housing projects could come back before the county for a future round of possible funding, should municipalities ask for county help.

Watts said that the county has traditionally taken a role on housing secondary to principal efforts by cities and towns.

The county received seven applications for affordable housing money totaling almost $8 million. The county is in the process of deciding how to spend $74 million in federal money that is being passed to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Commissioner Don Martin noted that the county had asked for applications for spending its ARPA money before the county had even set its own priorities. That was done to be “open about everything” in deciding how to spend the money, he said.