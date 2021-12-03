Forsyth leaves door open for later spending on affordable housing

Forsyth County officials left open the possibility of future spending for affordable housing on Thursday, but for now will proceed with a plan that calls for none of the county’s coronavirus relief dollars to go for housing needs.
On a 6-1 vote, the count board approved a resolution that:
*Forwards requests for affordable housing spending to the county’s incorporated places — in effect, to Winston-Salem and Lewisville, the only places proposed by applicants for new affordable housing.
*Calls for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to negotiate an interlocal agreement with Winston-Salem and Kernersville to share efforts to combat gang violence through a Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team.
*Recommends that applications for some community-led crime-reduction efforts be referred to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to be considered at the same time the county is looking at participating in a program called Cure Violence. Cure Violence is a non-law-enforcement program meant to reduce violence through community intervention efforts.
Richard Angino and Charlie Heritage, involved in efforts to provide affordable housing in Winston-Salem and Lewisville, respectively, spoke to commissioners during the public comment period and said their projects are ready to go, but need money.
Angino said an effort to build 74 units of affordable housing at the old Budget Inn site, at Peters Creek Parkway and Academy Street, has been stalled for four years. Heritage pointed out that he and others who are proposing affordable housing projects were after all invited to submit their proposals to the county.
County Manager Dudley Watts apologized to those who worked on applications that have now been put off, but suggested that some of the housing projects could come back before the county for a future round of possible funding, should municipalities ask for county help.
Watts said that the county has traditionally taken a role on housing secondary to principal efforts by cities and towns.
The county received seven applications for affordable housing money totaling almost $8 million. The county is in the process of deciding how to spend $74 million in federal money that is being passed to the county as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Commissioner Don Martin noted that the county had asked for applications for spending its ARPA money before the county had even set its own priorities. That was done to be “open about everything” in deciding how to spend the money, he said.
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin, who cast the only vote against the resolution, appealed for the city, county and schools to pool some of their money for affordable housing.
Gang effort
The sheriff’s office request for a Juvenile Intervention and Investigation Team could cost $3.8 million from ARPA funds, according to the request that came to the county from Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
The money would go to hire a corporal, six deputy or detective personnel and a non-sworn office assistant for the program.
Meanwhile, the community crime-reduction efforts that have requested funding include Action4Equity, which has asked for $5 million to fund the work of the Women’s Gun Violence Prevention Coalition, and Youth Collaborative Inc., which has asked for almost $300,000 for a gang-intervention program called Project X.
Those two requests are being forwarded to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the work group looking at county participation in the Cure Violence program.
In other action, commissioners re-elected Dave Plyer as chairman of the county board, and Don Martin as vice chairman.
