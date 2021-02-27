Forsyth plans vote on leaving Cardinal. Alignment with new mental health service overseer sought.

Forsyth County may begin the next steps toward disconnecting from the agency that oversees the delivery of behavioral health services in the county as early as March 4, but county officials say it will take many months for the process to conclude.

Commissioners took no action on Thursday, but have scheduled a vote March 4 on approving a plan to end the county’s relationship with Cardinal Innovations.

Another agency, Partners Behavioral Health Management, is poised to take over the job of overseeing the delivery of mental-health, substance-abuse and development-disability services here, having been recommended by county staff to take the job.

The change would come after concerns were expressed locally about gaps and delays in service authorization and other problems under Cardinal’s management.

A resolution approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners last November began the process of what is being called a disengagement from Cardinal.

Even if the county votes on March 4 to approve the disengagement plan, that only starts the clock ticking on a 60-day comment period, followed by an additional 30 days of public comment that can be taken online, according to Gordon Watkins, the county attorney.