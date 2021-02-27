Forsyth plans vote on leaving Cardinal. Alignment with new mental health service overseer sought.

Forsyth County may begin the next steps toward disconnecting from the agency that oversees the delivery of behavioral health services in the county as early as March 4, but county officials say it will take many months for the process to conclude.
Commissioners took no action on Thursday, but have scheduled a vote March 4 on approving a plan to end the county’s relationship with Cardinal Innovations.
Another agency, Partners Behavioral Health Management, is poised to take over the job of overseeing the delivery of mental-health, substance-abuse and development-disability services here, having been recommended by county staff to take the job.
The change would come after concerns were expressed locally about gaps and delays in service authorization and other problems under Cardinal’s management.
A resolution approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners last November began the process of what is being called a disengagement from Cardinal.
Even if the county votes on March 4 to approve the disengagement plan, that only starts the clock ticking on a 60-day comment period, followed by an additional 30 days of public comment that can be taken online, according to Gordon Watkins, the county attorney.
Watkins told county commissioners during their Thursday briefing that after all that time, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen would have 90 days to approve or deny the request to change from Cardinal to Partners.
“The decision could come anytime after July, but likely in September or October,” Watkins told commissioners.
Cardinal is among seven public agencies that manage mental-health and other services across North Carolina. Although Cardinal manages those services in 20 counties, stretching from Mecklenburg County in the south to Halifax County in northeastern North Carolina, some other counties have made moves in recent months to switch away.
Partners serves nine counties in a band from Virginia to South Carolina to the west of the Cardinal counties. Surry, Yadkin and Iredell counties near Forsyth are all managed by Partners.
The plan that the county board will consider on March 4 is designed to both start the process of leaving Cardinal and joining Partners.
The plan calls for slowly making the transition to Partners so consumers are minimally affected by the change.
Part of the plan involves the creation of a transition planning committee composed of mental health officials, legal and law enforcement representatives, medical-care providers and community stakeholders.
A separate continuity of service plan will work to make sure people who are getting care don’t experience any lapses as a result of the changeover.
Assuming passage of the plan on March 4, the county will begin taking comments and getting feedback through its website.
