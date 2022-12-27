Forsyth projects gain $7.8 million in funding from federal omnibus bill

Five Forsyth County groups will receive a combined $7.86 million in funding from the bipartisan omnibus bill that funds the federal government through fiscal year 2023, which ends Sept. 30, 2023.

The funding is part of $25.56 million for 15 community funding projects in North Carolina’s Sixth District, which has Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning as its representative.

“These investments will support first responders, implement clean water projects, help students receive academic support, invest in workforce development programs and much more," Manning said in a statement.

The largest Forsyth community project funded is $2.8 million to Winston-Salem for the Runnymede Park water infrastructure improvements. Runnymede Park is located between North Hawthorne Road and Springdale Avenue.

According to a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities request for proposals, the Runnymede project involves replacing several utility aerial stream crossings, along with repairing and stabilizing streambanks on Runnymede Branch, replacement and rehabilitation of storm drainage infrastructure, and park restoration.

Runnymede Branch is a tributary to Peters Creek that runs through the park. The stream is approximately 400 feet in length and has stream banks that are unstable and severely eroded.

"This project will need to address stream restoration, enhancement and protection, that will be in harmony with the park and the historic neighborhood, and protect water and sewer infrastructure," according to the proposal.

"Stream bank stabilization and stream restoration work will be completed using natural channel design methodology."

Another stormwater component of this project is infrastructure improvements of the pipe system from Runnymede Road through the outfall south of Northwest Boulevard near Hanes Park. The proposal said the pipe system is deteriorating and in need of rehabilitation, replacement and improvements.

Kernersville is receiving $2.4 million for the Beeson Creek Stream Restoration project.

About $1.34 million has been designated to Winston-Salem State University toward its Intergenerational Center.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. gained $1 million toward "accelerating food assistance and job training."

In December, the nonprofit group, which serves 18 counties, moved into a 139,192-square-foot headquarters facility at 3330 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. The group tore down three existing buildings to clear space for the new facility.

In doing so, Second Harvest became an unlikely anchor for the rebirth of the Whitaker Park manufacturing campus.

The new facility provides much-needed additional space for expanded culinary and kitchen hands-on training, community meal preparation, freezer and cooler space that allows for additional and extended storage space for frozen and perishable foods, and doubling the number of receiving docks to four.

The fifth project involves $301,548 to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for its teacher academy programs.

The remaining 10 community projects funded through the omnibus bill are in Guilford County, Greensboro and High Point:

* $4 million to Greensboro for the Elm-Eugene Street Gateway Complete Streets project.

* $4 million to High Point for the Small-Scale Manufacturing Equitable Opportunity project.

* $2.2 million to Guilford County Schools for wraparound services, academic support and learning hubs.

According to the National Wraparound Initiative, wraparound services typically involve "a comprehensive, holistic, youth and family driven way of responding when children or youth experience serious mental health or behavioral challenges."

* $2 million to High Point for a Commercial Shared-Use Kitchen.

* $2 million to Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship for the Steelhouse Center for Urban Manufacturing and Innovation.

* $1.5 million to Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA in Greensboro for childcare expansion.

* $1 million to United Way of Greater Greensboro Inc. for job counseling, career training and supportive services.

* $621,000 to One Step Further Inc. for the Gate City Coalition/Cure Violence Model Program.

* $300,000 to Guilford Child Development for a child development associate apprenticeship program.

* $75,000 to the Pleasant Garden Fire Department Inc. for the Real Time UTV Response.