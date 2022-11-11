Forsyth recount shows no election programs, officials say

A required hand count of two randomly-selected precincts in Forsyth County found no problems and in fact duplicated exactly the results from the precincts on election day, according to Tim Tsujii, the director of elections here.

A bipartisan team examined ballots from Precinct 902, which votes at Brunson Elementary School, and Precinct 906, which votes at Mount Tabor High School.

It took the team about an hour and a half to count the ballots by hand, with a Democrat and Republican examining ballots together and reading aloud the choices, and a separate bipartisan team keeping a tally.

The state elections board requires each county to hold a hand-to-eye count of two precincts randomly selected by the state, following each election. The purpose is to determine whether the machines used to count votes are producing an accurate count.

The count of two precincts is one of the steps counties go through to certify the election results. Counties are still receiving absentee ballots by mail, and will count any ballots they receive by 5 p.m. Monday, as long as the ballots were postmarked on or before election day.

On Thursday, the elections board here will meet to count absentee ballots and make a ruling on provisional ballots and count the ones that are approved.

The canvass, which is the official certification of the election results, takes place here on Friday at 11 a.m.