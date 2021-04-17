Forsyth senator seeks NC version of Kentucky Derby; where in state is unclear

There’s also the Carolina Horse Park in Raeford.

“It’s understandable that the high-profile Kentucky Derby would prompt people in North Carolina to ask: Why can’t we have that here?” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

“But one clear danger with government trying to manufacture a North Carolina version of the Derby is that it could end up diverting resources — public and private — from more effective uses that will emerge on their own from natural market interactions.

“If North Carolina’s existing equine industry supports the development of horse racing, that fact should become apparent long before government gets involved.”

Lowe and Perry also co-sponsor Senate Bill 688 that would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.

However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual, and the outcome of replay reviews.

Kokai said the two wagering bills could “open the door” to additional gambling.