Fred Terry seeks wife Evelyn Terry's seat in General Assembly

Fred Terry, the husband of state Rep. Evelyn Terry, filed Friday for the N.C. House District 71 seat being vacated by his wife, as the filing period came to a close for the 2022 campaign season.
The filing sets up a primary between three Democratic contenders for the seat, with the winner practically assured of election since only Democrats have filed to run. Besides Fred Terry, the other candidates in the race are Kanika Brown and David Moore.
Fred Terry formerly served on the Winston-Salem City Council when it was known as a board of aldermen. He was elected in 1997, re-elected in 2001, and did not seek a third term in 2005.
Evelyn Terry ran for her husband’s seat on the council in 2005 and served one term, losing in a 2009 primary to current Council Member James Taylor.
A Democrat, a Republican and a Libertarian filed on Friday to run for seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and a third Democrat filed to run for clerk of superior court on the last day of filing on Friday.
Democrat Phil Carter filed on Friday to run in District A on the county board, joining a contest for two nominations that also includes Gardenia Henley, Malishai Woodbury and both incumbents, Tonya McDaniel and Fleming El-Amin. The district includes much of central Winston-Salem.
Michael Owens on Friday became the second Republican to file for District A, joining Reginald Reid, who had filed previously. But since Owens and Reid are the only two Republicans in the contest, they won’t appear on the ballot until the general election on Nov. 8, when they will face off against whichever two Democrats emerge from their five-candidate primary.
Regina Gardner, a Libertarian, filed for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County board. She will not have to go through a primary to get onto the fall ballot. Nor will GOP at-large contender Terri Mrazek, who filed previously and is the only Republican in that contest.
Democrats have a primary battle between incumbent Ted Kaplan and challenger Dan Besse for their party’s nomination to the at-large seat on the county board.
Incumbent Republican Commissioner Don Martin is seeking re-election to his seat in District B, which covers the areas of Forsyth County not in District A. Since no other candidate has filed for the slot, Martin will appear unopposed on the fall ballot.
The third Democrat to file for clerk of superior court on Friday was John Snow, who joins incumbent Denise Hines and Tina Flowers in the primary contest. The primary winner will appear unopposed on the Nov. 8 ballot.
General Assembly
A Forsyth County Republican, James Douglas of Rural Hall, filed Friday to run in N.C. House District 91, where the GOP incumbent, Kyle Hall of King in Stokes County, had previously filed. The district in its newly-drawn boundaries includes all of Stokes County and a strip across the northern tier of Forsyth County.
But while most of the 91st District is physically in Stokes County, the population of the district is split about evenly between Stokes and Forsyth. Of the district’s 85,749 inhabitants recorded in the 2020 Census, 41,229 lived in Forsyth County.
No Democrat filed in the 91st.
In the other N.C. House contests affecting Forsyth County, only Republican Donny Lambeth, who represents N.C. House 75 in eastern Forsyth, will appear unopposed on the November ballot without having to go through a primary.
Incumbent Republican Jeff Zenger of N.C. House 74 in western Forsyth has no primary opposition and thus goes straight to the November ballot. But two Democrats, Carla Catalan Day and Sean Lew, will meet in the May 17 primary to see which gets to run against Zenger in the fall.
There will be no primary for N.C. House 72 in the north urban core of Winston-Salem. Incumbent Democrat Amber Baker and Republican Shelton Stallworthy will meet in November, but neither drew a primary challenger.
Republican Joyce Krawiec of N.C. Senate 31 has no opposition and will appear unopposed on the November ballot. The district covers eastern and northern Forsyth County and all of Stokes County.
There’s also no primary in N.C. Senate 32 which covers the remaining area of Forsyth County, but in November incumbent Democrat Paul Lowe faces opposition from Republican George Ware.
Congress
Forsyth County is divided between the Fifth and Sixth congressional districts, but makes up the majority of neither one. Forsyth has 39% of the 2020 population of the Fifth, and 12% of the population of the Sixth.
Incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx of the Fifth has a GOP primary challenge from Michael Ackerman. The winner of that contest will face Democrat Kyle Parrish in the fall.
In the Sixth, which covers a portion of eastern Forsyth, incumbent Democrat Kathy Manning is unopposed. Seven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination in the primary: Lee Haywood, Christian Castelli, Mary Ann Contogiannis, Marvin Boguslawski, Gerry Austin, Bill Schuch and Laura Pichardo. Libertarian Thomas Watercott will appear on the fall ballot, having no primary opposition.
Judicial
Partisans of incumbent Republican District Attorney Jim O’Neill and his Democratic challenger, retired Judge Denise Hartsfield, will have to wait until November to see them on the ballot, since neither drew a primary opponent.
The same is true of the contest for Forsyth County sheriff: Neither incumbent Democrat Bobby Kimbrough nor Ernie Leyba, his GOP challenger, drew any primary opposition.
Four candidates for district court judge in Forsyth are running unopposed: Democrats Valene McMasters (Seat 1), Fred Adams (Seat 2) and George Cleland (Seat 4) and Republican Ted Kazakos (Seat 3).
Republicans Richard Gottlieb (Seat 1) and Aaron Berlin (Seat 2) are running unopposed for superior court judge.
Elsewhere, Victoria Prince of Greensboro, a Republican, filed on Friday to run for Seat 5 on the N.C. Supreme Court, where Democrat Sam Ervin IV, the incumbent, is running unopposed. Prince and two other Republicans, Trey Allen and April Wood, are contesting their party’s nomination.
There’s no primary for Seat 3 on the Supreme Court, but in the fall Republican Richard Dietz and Democrat Lucy Inman will face off for the seat.
On the Court of Appeals, Seat 9 incumbent Donna Stroud faces a challenge in the GOP primary from Beth Freshwater Smith, with the winner facing Democrat Brad Salmon in the fall. Two Republicans, Charlton Allen and Michael Stading, will contest their party’s nomination for Seat 11 on the Court of Appeals in the primary, with the winner facing incumbent Democrat Darren Jackson in the fall.
There’s no primary for seats 8 and 11 on the Court of Appeals, but the fall sees a contest between Democrat Carolyn Jennings Thompson and Republican Julee Tate Flood for Seat 8, and between Democrat Gale Murray Adams and incumbent Republican John Tyson for Seat 11.
