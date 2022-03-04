Fred Terry seeks wife Evelyn Terry's seat in General Assembly

Michael Owens on Friday became the second Republican to file for District A, joining Reginald Reid, who had filed previously. But since Owens and Reid are the only two Republicans in the contest, they won’t appear on the ballot until the general election on Nov. 8, when they will face off against whichever two Democrats emerge from their five-candidate primary.

Regina Gardner, a Libertarian, filed for the at-large seat on the Forsyth County board. She will not have to go through a primary to get onto the fall ballot. Nor will GOP at-large contender Terri Mrazek, who filed previously and is the only Republican in that contest.

Democrats have a primary battle between incumbent Ted Kaplan and challenger Dan Besse for their party’s nomination to the at-large seat on the county board.

Incumbent Republican Commissioner Don Martin is seeking re-election to his seat in District B, which covers the areas of Forsyth County not in District A. Since no other candidate has filed for the slot, Martin will appear unopposed on the fall ballot.