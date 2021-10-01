Frederick Adams appointed as Forsyth District Court judge. He replaces Judge Lisa Menefee.

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed lawyer Frederick B. Adams II to serve as a district court judge in Forsyth County, filling the vacant seat of Judge Lisa Menefee.

"Fred Adams has years of legal knowledge and experience in this community," Cooper said in a statement. "I am pleased to appoint him to the bench and grateful for his willingness to serve."

Menefee retired in August, after being on the bench since 1999. She had served as chief district judge since 2013. Chief Justice Paul Newby appointed District Court Judge Victoria Roemer as the new chief district judge.

Adams is the principal owner of the Law Offices of Frederick B. Adams, P.C. Before that, he practiced law at Crumley & Associates, P.C. and Womble, Carlyle, Sandridge & Rice LLP, according to Cooper's news release. Adams has also served as an adjunct professor at Winston-Salem State University. He is currently the secretary for the 31st Judicial District Bar, the news release said.

He received his bachelor of science degree from Bluefield College and his law degree from Wake Forest University School of Law.

