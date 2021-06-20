'Futuristic' and 'fantastic' — new Clemmons Library is a hit with patrons

The sun shone brightly through the windows at the Clemmons Library on Friday.

The few patrons had plenty of room to spread out on tables and at desks peppered throughout the adult reading area.

The new $5.6 million library in Clemmons, which opened last week, offers quite a contrast to the old library.

Where that one was cramped, outdated and located in a high-traffic area on Clemmons Road, the new one is spacious, sleek and contemporary with lots of surrounding green space.

Parker Harwell, 9, declared parts of the library "futuristic."

His mother, Ashley Harwell, was loading her kids into the van after visiting the new library at 6363 James St., off Stadium Drive on Friday afternoon.

"This is fantastic," she said. "I'm excited about this."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The opening of the 20,000-square foot library comes 11 years after Forsyth County voters approved a $40 million bond that paid for libraries in downtown Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons. The other two libraries opened a few years ago.