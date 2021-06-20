 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Futuristic' and 'fantastic' — new Clemmons Library is a hit with patrons
0 Comments
featured

'Futuristic' and 'fantastic' — new Clemmons Library is a hit with patrons

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The sun shone brightly through the windows at the Clemmons Library on Friday.

The few patrons had plenty of room to spread out on tables and at desks peppered throughout the adult reading area. 

The new $5.6 million library in Clemmons, which opened last week, offers quite a contrast to the old library.

Where that one was cramped, outdated and located in a high-traffic area on Clemmons Road, the new one is spacious, sleek and contemporary with lots of surrounding green space.

Parker Harwell, 9, declared parts of the library "futuristic."

His mother, Ashley Harwell, was loading her kids into the van after visiting the new library at 6363 James St., off Stadium Drive on Friday afternoon.

"This is fantastic," she said. "I'm excited about this."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The opening of the 20,000-square foot library comes 11 years after Forsyth County voters approved a $40 million bond that paid for libraries in downtown Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Clemmons. The other two libraries opened a few years ago.

Construction on a new Clemmons Library hit a few delays over the years as the village council negotiated to buy three acres for $624,000 from Hubbard Realty. At the time, the property was part of a nine-acre tract that was among the last pieces of undeveloped property in the village.

At one point, businessman Ed Broyhill spearheaded a move to expand the old library at its current site. But the plan was unpopular with the public, and the council eventually voted it down. 

Besides more square footage, the new library has a room set aside for teenagers, an expanded children's library with a story time room, a large auditorium and small meeting rooms. 

More than anything, it has the kind of elbow room and peaceful aesthetic that make for a pleasant library experience.

Harwell said the new library is so nice that she'll probably start going there instead of the Lewisville Library, where she liked to go to do work. 

Brent Dettloff of Clemmons called the library a beautiful facility. 

"This shows a commitment to libraries," Dettloff said. 

The county-owned former library is now up for sale with a minimum-offer amount of $787,000, according to Kirby Robinson, the assistant director of general services for the county.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem NAACP says Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel showed 'lapse in judgement,' but did nothing wrong with grant.
Politics

Winston-Salem NAACP says Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel showed 'lapse in judgement,' but did nothing wrong with grant.

Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP said in a news release that Commissioner Tonya McDaniel did nothing illegal in applying for a grant of more than $40,000, though she did show a lapse of judgment. Arnita Miles, a community activist and a former Winston-Salem police officer, publicly accused McDaniel of misappropriating the money and called on her to resign from her commissioner seat. 

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News