Gov. Cooper signs state disaster declaration for Wentworth after a tornado in May

Gov. Roy Cooper signed a State Disaster Declaration Saturday for the town of Wentworth in Rockingham County, which was struck by a tornado on May 6.

The state disaster declaration will provide about $131,000 in debris removal costs that the town incurred while cleaning up after the storm, the N.C. Division of Emergency Management said in a statement.

"Wentworth has done extensive work cleaning up after this storm," Cooper said. "This reimbursement for storm cleanup costs will help the town pay for debris removal without placing an undue burden on its municipal budget.

A tornado with maximum winds of 110 miles per hour left a damage track 7.9 miles long and up to 300 yards wide, the National Weather Service said.

It touched down in a wooded area southwest of Sunset View Road and moved northeast, before lifting near the intersection of Crutchfield Road and U.S. 29 Business, the state Emergency Management said.

Downed trees, hail, power outages, damaged homes and damaged vehicles were all reported as a result of the storm, the agency said.