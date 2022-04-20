 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at Health Leadership Forum at Salem Academy and College

  • 0
Gov. Cooper Forsyth Tech Longleaf Commitment

Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at the Health Leadership Forum at Salem Academy and College.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Gov. Roy Cooper will speak Thursday at the Health Leadership Forum at Salem Academy and College, the college said in a statement.

Cooper will speak at 1 p.m. at the Elberson Fine Arts Center on the campus of Salem College, the college said.

Cooper will then participate in panel discussions with leaders with Doctors Without Borders, the Emory University School of Medicine, the Gillings School of Public Health at UNC Chapel Hill and the Reynolds Charitable Trust, the college said.

The panelists will focus on diverse career options, emerging issues in health leadership and collaboration across disciplines, the college said. The panel will offer students, educators and community members the opportunity to consider holistic solutions to local and global health challenges, the college said.

The forum is free and open to the public.

"Salem College is honored to host regional, national and global health leaders, many of whom are graduates of our college, at the inaugural Health Leadership Forum," said President Summer McGee of Salem Academy and College. "During the Forum, we will discuss emerging local and global health issues as well as leadership lessons and challenges among top women leaders in the health industry.”

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former judge, removed for misconduct, agrees not to run for clerk of court after eligibility challenge in Stokes County

Former judge, removed for misconduct, agrees not to run for clerk of court after eligibility challenge in Stokes County

Nearly 14 years ago, the N.C. Supreme Court removed Mark Badgett from his district court judge's seat for misconduct and prohibited him from holding any judicial office. But on March 4, Badgett filed to run for Stokes County clerk of superior court. After a challenge from a local attorney, Stokes County Board of Elections voted to remove Badgett's name from the ballot after Badgett agreed he would not run. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s Donbas region amid escalating attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert