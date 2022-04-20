Gov. Roy Cooper will speak at Health Leadership Forum at Salem Academy and College

Gov. Roy Cooper will speak Thursday at the Health Leadership Forum at Salem Academy and College, the college said in a statement.

Cooper will speak at 1 p.m. at the Elberson Fine Arts Center on the campus of Salem College, the college said.

Cooper will then participate in panel discussions with leaders with Doctors Without Borders, the Emory University School of Medicine, the Gillings School of Public Health at UNC Chapel Hill and the Reynolds Charitable Trust, the college said.

The panelists will focus on diverse career options, emerging issues in health leadership and collaboration across disciplines, the college said. The panel will offer students, educators and community members the opportunity to consider holistic solutions to local and global health challenges, the college said.

The forum is free and open to the public.

"Salem College is honored to host regional, national and global health leaders, many of whom are graduates of our college, at the inaugural Health Leadership Forum," said President Summer McGee of Salem Academy and College. "During the Forum, we will discuss emerging local and global health issues as well as leadership lessons and challenges among top women leaders in the health industry.”

