Gov. signs law easing stormwater control rules. Sierra Club says Forsyth legislator's bill could harm water quality.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Friday a state House bill that eases restrictions on stormwater permits.

House Bill 218, sponsored by Forsyth representative Jeff Zenger, cleared the state legislature Sept. 23. The law goes into effect Nov. 1.

The bill was approved 28-12 in the Senate, and the House voted 60-39 to approve two Senate amendments.

According to a bill summary by the N.C. chapter of the Sierra Club, the original version of the legislation would direct local governments to consider building expansions of no more than 20% to be minor modifications. That could mean those expansions would not need approval or would need only administrative approval.

There was some Democratic opposition to the bill based on the idea it could weaken the state’s stormwater regulations as increasing severe thunderstorms and hurricanes lead to massive flooding.

“What this bill does is enable businesses, whose buildings were built prior to stormwater requirements and watershed regulations, the option of expanding if they will capture all the water from the expansion and the existing facility and run it through a stormwater system,” Zenger said.