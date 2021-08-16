Governor signs 'Hege' bill into law

Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Monday the so-called Gerald Hege bill that bars felons, including those who have had their records expunged, from running for sheriff.
Hege is the controversial former Davidson County sheriff.
Cooper signed the bill without comment.
House Bill 312 cleared the state legislature on Aug. 4 after the House voted 71-39 to concur with changes made to the bill by the Senate.
The Senate voted 31-10 to approve the bill on July 22.
The final House vote, as it was in the Senate, proved somewhat contentious.
The bill does not name Hege, the Republican sheriff of Davidson from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. His name was not mentioned during House or Senate debate about the bill, but Davidson was cited in each instance.
Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory whom the bill would affect.
Hege pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts.
His convictions, though, were later expunged, meaning they were removed from his record. He ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2007 and in 2018.
Opponents to HB312 said that, while they don’t want a convicted felon running for sheriff, they are concerned about chipping away at the state’s expungement laws.
For example, two Senate Judiciary committee members asked about the fairness of barring someone with an expungement from running for sheriff, while someone who is pardoned or received a pardon of innocence is eligible.
Most of the bill is statewide in implications.
However, there is a section of HB312 that would apply to 47 counties, including Forsyth, Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Those counties were identified because state law requires their commissioners to appoint an interim sheriff based on the recommendation from the previous sheriff’s county party.
Commissioners would be prohibited from appointing an interim sheriff with a felony conviction, including expunged convictions.
HB312 would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.
A potential candidate who fails to file the felony disclosure would not be allowed to appear on the ballot. Any votes for the candidate would not be counted.