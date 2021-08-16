Governor signs 'Hege' bill into law

Opponents to HB312 said that, while they don’t want a convicted felon running for sheriff, they are concerned about chipping away at the state’s expungement laws.

For example, two Senate Judiciary committee members asked about the fairness of barring someone with an expungement from running for sheriff, while someone who is pardoned or received a pardon of innocence is eligible.

Most of the bill is statewide in implications.

However, there is a section of HB312 that would apply to 47 counties, including Forsyth, Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

Those counties were identified because state law requires their commissioners to appoint an interim sheriff based on the recommendation from the previous sheriff’s county party.

Commissioners would be prohibited from appointing an interim sheriff with a felony conviction, including expunged convictions.

HB312 would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.