Group demands more community participation in Winston-Salem police chief search

A group of Winston-Salem residents is demanding city officials provide more opportunities for community participation in the search for a new Winston-Salem police chief.

The Coalition for Accountability and Transparency of Winston-Salem held a news conference late Monday afternoon in front of City Hall.

Phil Carter, a member of the group, said city officials should have any semi-finalists for the position to meet with residents in all eight wards for a question-and-answer session.

"It's imperative that citizens have an opportunity in which they are the taxpayers," he said. "We're in the process to select a police chief who will assume a salary of over $100,000 possibly a year with a budget that is maybe in the hundreds of millions (of dollars)."

City officials announced in July that Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson would retire this month. Thompson, 54, was named as the city's police chief in 2017. She has been with the Winston-Salem Police Department for 29 years. She leads a department with a 2022-2023 budget of $87.19 million. Her annual salary is $197,958.

As of July, the department had 526 sworn police officers and 172 civilian employees. Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the department, has said the agency has vacancies for 124 sworn officers.

The city of Winston-Salem has hired Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. of Greensboro to conduct the nationwide search for Thompson's replacement. The company has conducted more than 120 executive searches for local governments throughout the United States, including seven for police chiefs, city officials have said.

Patrice Toney, assistant city manager for public safety, said Monday that the company received 70 initial applicants for the job. That has been whittled down to 29 applicants, including three internal candidates.

Toney said that she and City Manager Lee Garrity will meet with company representatives on Dec. 15 to discuss 15 applicants. After that meeting, the company will narrow the list to three semifinalists, who will be identified publicly around the second week of January, Toney said.

The goal, she said, is to announce a finalist around Jan. 30, 2023.

She said city officials have been intentional about making sure that people in the community have input about what they want in the next police chief. Raftelis officials helped put together a survey that people could fill out online on the city's website. Council members also consulted on the survey.

The survey was available from Oct. 21 through Nov. 8, Toney said.

"It went out widely," she said.

The survey received a total of 685 responses — 432 were residents; 21 were business owners or nonprofit leaders; 204 were police officers and 28 were other city employees.

During the news conference, Carter criticized the survey as being poorly advertised and not reaching enough people. Carter said his group held a forum on Nov. 14 at the Forsyth County Central Library that drew about 14 people. Carter said his group also has gone out to the community and spoken to about 65 people.

Arnita Miles, a former Winston-Salem police officer who is part of the group, said the residents made clear what they are concerned about.

"Our citizens want gun violence to be controlled in the city of Winston-Salem," she said. "We want to talk about mental health crisis intervention. We want to talk about community policing, community engagement and police ethics. Those are the issues that are important to the citizens of Winston-Salem."

Carter specifically called on Garrity and Council Member James Taylor, chair of the city council's public safety committee, to agree to the group's demands. Garrity and Taylor could not be immediately reached Monday.

Toney said Monday that city officials have planned at least two community events after the semifinalists are announced. It won't be possible for the semi-finalists to attend meetings in all eight wards, but the plan is to have a community forum in a centralized area of the city that is easily accessible to everyone, Toney said.

But city officials also have gotten a lot of input over the past two years as Thompson has handled the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and local protests during the summer of 2020 over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a white Minnesota police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes. Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd's death.

At the end of the day, Toney said, Garrity has the authority to hire the new police chief.

"There is always opportunities to give additional information and feedback while understanding that the city manager's office is running the process," she said.