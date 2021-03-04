Groups call on city to pass non-discrimination ordinance

Winston-Salem should make a proposed ordinance that provides protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression “as broad as possible,” advocates of a non-discrimination ordinance said Thursday.

Calling themselves the Non-Discrimination Ordinance Coalition, the groups include Equality NC, Winston-Salem Pride, Green Street Church, CROWN Coalition and more, the groups said in a release. The coalition said that almost 500 Winston-Salem community members have signed their petition asking the city to move forward with an ordinance.

Winston-Salem is one of the latest cities in the state to consider passing such an ordinance, following the expiration late last year of a ban on cities taking the action. That ban was put in place as part of the legislation that replaced the so-called "bathroom bill," HB2, that said people had to use the restroom that matched their birth gender.

Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Hillsborough and Orange County have enacted various non-discrimination ordinances since the expiration of the ban.

The groups called "protections for LGBTQ+ individuals ... the most glaring oversight in current city ordinances," but said other groups need protection too.