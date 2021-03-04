Groups call on Winston-Salem to pass non-discrimination ordinance

Winston-Salem should make a proposed ordinance that provides protections based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression “as broad as possible,” advocates of a non-discrimination ordinance said Thursday.
Calling themselves the Non-Discrimination Ordinance Coalition, the groups include Equality NC, Winston-Salem Pride, Green Street Church, CROWN Coalition and more, the groups said in a release. The coalition said that almost 500 Winston-Salem community members have signed their petition asking the city to move forward with an ordinance.
Winston-Salem is one of the latest cities in the state to consider passing such an ordinance, following the expiration late last year of a ban on cities taking the action. That ban was put in place as part of the legislation that replaced the so-called “bathroom bill,” HB2, that said people had to use the restroom that matched their birth gender.
Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Hillsborough and Orange County have enacted various non-discrimination ordinances since the expiration of the ban.
The groups called “protections for LGBTQ+ individuals ... the most glaring oversight in current city ordinances,” but said other groups need protection too.
“Most people don’t realize that individuals can be denied healthcare, lose jobs or face other forms of discrimination for things like wearing a natural hairstyle or being pregnant,” coalition member Chris Smith said. “So, we believe it’s important to make this ordinance broad enough to cover folks who fall through the cracks when it comes to protections – as other cities and counties in North Carolina have done.”
When a gay couple was turned down trying to book a local wedding venue last year — the operator cited religious objections — it called attention to the need for an ordinance, the group said.
While the group said it wants quick action, city officials say they’re taking a slow approach to considering what the city has the right to do.
The city already includes sexual orientation as a protected category for city employees. The proposed ordinance would commit the city to adding gender identity and expression to the list for city operations.
But city officials say they’re less certain that the city has the power to regulate the conduct of businesses and other organizations independent of the city: The proposed ordinance says the city encourages “corporate and individual partners to oppose discrimination in all forms,” and gives the city legal and administrative staff 100 days to see if the city can extend its reach to third parties.
City Manager Lee Garrity said the council is not likely to discuss the proposed ordinance in committee until April.
The Winston-Salem Non-Discrimination Coalition said people can learn more about their effort by visiting ndocoalition.com.
