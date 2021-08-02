Harris Teeter gas station OK'd for Whitaker Square shopping center in Winston-Salem. Some neighbors objected, citing concerns about traffic, crime

The Winston-Salem City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow Harris Teeter to build a gas station at its store on Peace Haven Road, near Robinhood Road.
The planned gas station is similar to one the grocery store chain opened in 2019 at Tanglewood Crossing shopping center in Clemmons.
The gas station would be built on a 12.19-acre tract at the corner of Peace Haven and Whitaker Ridge Drive and have 10 fuel pumps. The site is now a parking lot.
Laura Reid, a Charlotte-based traffic engineer representing Harris Teeter, said there would be a projected 125 trips in the a.m. and 140 trips in the p.m. generated by a fuel center of this size.
The rezoning request drew opposition from some neighbors, who said there are already three gas stations within three blocks.
One neighbor in opposition, Paul Kostuchenko, spoke Monday expressed concern about additional traffic flow, potential environmental leakage from the gas station and the potential for criminal activity from being open 24/7.
Others in opposition cited the potential for lowering property values in surrounding neighborhoods.
Harris Teeter officials said the fuel centers are designed to serve as a gas-and-go facility and won't sell alcoholic beverages. The fuel centers, like the one in Clemmons, feature security cameras and bright lighting.
Council Member Jeff McIntosh said the business model for Harris Teeter is "about capturing more of the sales that already are on the property ... and they won't be pulling people from other areas."
Ardagh Group facility
Council unanimously approved a request to rezoning a 91.58-acre tract off Wallburg Road in southeast Winston-Salem where Ardagh Group plans to lease and occupy a 610,000-square-foot distribution and warehouse under construction by Front Street Capital.
Ardagh is a global supplier of metal and glass packaging.
On May 21, Ardagh pledged to create 94 jobs at its beverage can metal manufacturing facility at 4000 Old Milwaukee Lane in Winston-Salem, expanding the workforce there to 324 positions.
The planned distribution and warehouse facility is about eight miles away. The distribution and warehouse facility is projected to have up to 40 employees and begin operations in the second quarter of 2022.
The council has approved up to $2.4 million in performance-based incentives, while the commissioners has approved up to $2.75 million, toward a planned capital investment at the existing plant. Those jobs are separate from the incentive packages.
With six production lines, the Winston-Salem site already is the company’s largest can manufacturing facility in the United States.
The latest expansion will include building improvements and convert warehousing space to production space with two new modern high-speed can manufacturing lines to the existing site.
Delayed incentive package
The council chose to delay for a third time a public hearing on whether the city should provide up to $264,592 in performance-based incentives to a nutritional supplement company offering to consolidate Triad operations into the Whitaker Park business park.
Council postponed consideration to its Aug. 16 meeting.
Council already delayed the public hearing for what is titled "Project Health" on May 3 and June 21.
In exchange for the incentive package, to be provided over five years, the unidentified company said it would create 160 jobs initially at the Reynolds Boulevard facility with the potential for increasing to 260.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to address its $327,450 incentive offer at a 2 p.m. briefing Thursday where it will take no votes.
The state of North Carolina is said to be considering $1.5 million in performance-based incentives.
City staff said the company has two facilities: a headquarters/manufacturing facility in New York and a manufacturing facility in Davidson County.
The goal is to place the headquarters, production and distribution into a building in Whitaker Park with about 400,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
The company plans to spend $18.7 million on new equipment and machinery and $3 million on other capital investments.
Laura Lee, senior vice president of economic development for Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said in April that Winston-Salem was the front-runner for the project.
Other actions
Council unanimously approved a proposal that would allow the construction of a new 5,200-square-foot Circle K convenience stores at the intersection of West Clemmonsville and Ebert roads.
Circle K already has a convenience store at 2121 W. Clemmonsville. The project would involve 2099 and 2011 W. Clemmonsville, where single-family homes exist, and occupy almost five acres.
The site map features 14 fueling stations and a car wash.
