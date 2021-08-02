Harris Teeter gas station OK'd for Whitaker Square shopping center in Winston-Salem. Some neighbors objected, citing concerns about traffic, crime

The Winston-Salem City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow Harris Teeter to build a gas station at its store on Peace Haven Road, near Robinhood Road.

The planned gas station is similar to one the grocery store chain opened in 2019 at Tanglewood Crossing shopping center in Clemmons.

The gas station would be built on a 12.19-acre tract at the corner of Peace Haven and Whitaker Ridge Drive and have 10 fuel pumps. The site is now a parking lot.

Laura Reid, a Charlotte-based traffic engineer representing Harris Teeter, said there would be a projected 125 trips in the a.m. and 140 trips in the p.m. generated by a fuel center of this size.

The rezoning request drew opposition from some neighbors, who said there are already three gas stations within three blocks.

One neighbor in opposition, Paul Kostuchenko, spoke Monday expressed concern about additional traffic flow, potential environmental leakage from the gas station and the potential for criminal activity from being open 24/7.

Others in opposition cited the potential for lowering property values in surrounding neighborhoods.